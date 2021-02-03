Workspot Awarded 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its cloud desktop SaaS platform as a 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer winner presented by TMCnet. The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote working brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike complex, do-it-yourself virtual desktop solutions, Workspot provides the only SaaS platform that delivers enterprise-class, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) with 100% cloud-native architecture. With Workspot, IT teams can provision cloud desktops, GPU workstations and applications in minutes. And that means that business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position the company for accelerated growth.

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO, Workspot, said: "As the events of last year clearly showed, organizations need simplified DaaS deployment solutions that drive agility, performance and business continuity regardless of where an employee is physically located. At Workspot, we believe the SaaS model is the most accessible, secure and cost-effective way to deliver an enterprise desktop. We're honored to be recognized by TMCnet for our cloud desktop solution and the work we have done to help our customers navigate remote work."

Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC, said: "In the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce Workspot's cloud desktop solution as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award. Workspot is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

About Workspot

Workspot is the first and only 100% cloud-native SaaS platform that delivers enterprise-class desktops-as-a-service (DaaS). This innovative service lets IT provision cloud desktops and workstations in minutes - not months - and securely deliver the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. Unlike do-it-yourself-style virtual desktop offerings, Workspot's Desktop Control Fabric taps the reach and power of every region of global, hyper-scale public clouds, all from a central console. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com .

PR contact:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

[email protected]

SOURCE Workspot