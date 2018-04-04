Workspot Bolsters Executive Team with Addition of VDI Pioneer Harry Labana and Former Equity Analyst Tarun Pandit

Having been both a consumer and a vendor of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions, Labana is uniquely equipped to take Workspot's unrelenting commitment to customer success to the next level. Pandit brings deep business strategy and analytical expertise to Workspot's strategic partnerships.

As an early pioneer and leader of VDI solutions while at Goldman Sachs and then as an executive at both Citrix and VMware, Labana developed a deep understanding of the challenges faced by customers using complex, traditional VDI solutions. At the core of Workspot's approach to its cloud-native solutions – Desktop Cloud, App Cloud and Workstation Cloud – is simplicity, which ultimately allows customers to get back to business rather than grapple with IT infrastructure. In his new role, Labana will focus on fine-tuning all aspects of Workspot's business to continue yielding outstanding customer outcomes during a time of high-velocity growth. Access his blog here.

Pandit has extensive experience performing due diligence on venture capital and private equity investments. His analytical skills for evaluating business strategy and the competitive landscape will add tremendous value to the development of products and services, in conjunction with strategic technology partners, that serve customers best.

Workspot's cloud-native, next-generation VDI solutions, coupled with its industry-first customer success program, delivers unmatched time-to-value for customers. Both Labana and Pandit will further the company's "customer-first" approach in all aspects of the business.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Workspot, said: "These additions to our team underscore our commitment, in every aspect of our business, to ensure that customers are successful with our solutions. Harry has the VDI domain expertise to be able to relate, first-hand, to customer pain around legacy VDI implementations. He has literally 'been there, done that.' Similarly, our technology partnerships reflect customer needs, and Tarun will work closely with select partners to craft new solutions that serve our customers. The confidence Harry and Tarun have in Workspot's modern approach to VDI as a turnkey, cloud-native service speaks volumes about the value we are bringing to our customers. We could not be more pleased to have them on board."

About Workspot

Workspot is an insanely simple, turnkey cloud service for securely delivering Windows 10 desktops, apps and workstations to any device from Microsoft Azure. We feature innovative, no-risk engagement contracts, free deployment services and flat rate subscription pricing – including Microsoft Azure infrastructure. Workspot Desktop Cloud allows secure virtual desktop deployments to happen on Azure in a day! For more information on Workspot's solutions and no-risk engagement offerings please visit: www.workspot.com

PR contact:

Shannon Shamoon

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

Shannon.shamoon@nadelphelan.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workspot-bolsters-executive-team-with-addition-of-vdi-pioneer-harry-labana-and-former-equity-analyst-tarun-pandit-300624040.html

SOURCE Workspot

Related Links

http://www.workspot.com

