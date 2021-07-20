Workspot Cloud Desktops Enable High-Performance Remote Work for Sherwood Design Engineers

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the Enterprise Desktop Cloud company, today announced that civil engineering firm Sherwood Design Engineers has successfully deployed Workspot's cloud desktops in its offices across three states. The firm's deployment has increased productivity, improved firm agility, and enabled employees to work remotely.

Sherwood Design Engineers had already enabled some of its team to work remotely using a VPN, but with the pandemic, circumstances changed. It became apparent that desktop performance, especially for designers using 3D CAD applications, was simply too slow. The company's IT leadership realized it needed a better long-term solution, which led to Workspot's cloud workstations. The company set up an initial test environment for power users, and this proof-of-concept resulted in the following benefits:

Stunning performance for CAD power users

Significant time saved transferring files

Streamlined mergers and acquisitions

The ability to hire the best personnel for projects, no matter their location

Sherwood has now rolled out Workspot cloud workstations to more employees across its six offices. With Workspot's easy deployment and high performance, the company has seen productivity gains and now has the flexibility to hire additional talent with fewer geographic constraints as the company continues to expand.

Chuck Smith, director of technology, Sherwood, said: "Accessing a workstation through a VPN from 500 miles away is fine if you're working on an Excel spreadsheet but not if you're working in Civil 3D modeling. Workspot opened up the additional capabilities we needed. Sherwood plans to strategically grow our business over the next 10 years, including new international studios, and Workspot has made it possible to hire additional talent with fewer geographic restraints."

Amitabh Sinha, CEO, Workspot, said: "As business dynamics evolve, companies like Sherwood need the infrastructure flexibility to keep their staff productive regardless of circumstances. Workspot makes this possible by connecting employees to desktops in the closest Azure region, reducing latency and providing an exceptional experience for end users. Cloud desktops also make it possible to hire the most qualified staff, no matter where they live, and to accept new opportunities anywhere in the world. It's a recipe for growth that's particularly powerful during these uncertain times."

Join Workspot and Sherwood for a live webinar on Thursday, July 29 to learn more about how the firm found success with GPU-accelerated cloud workstations. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3hiUCXK.

About Workspot

The Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud™ platform is the only 100% cloud-native SaaS solution that delivers enterprise-class desktop-as-a-service (DaaS). This innovative service lets IT provision cloud desktops and workstations in minutes – not months – and securely deliver the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. Unlike do-it-yourself style virtual desktop offerings, Workspot's innovative Desktop Control Fabric™ taps the reach and power of every hyper-scale, public cloud region globally, all from a central console. IT can expect fast time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. For more information on Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

SOURCE Workspot

