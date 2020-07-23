Workspot Cloud PCs Now Available on Google Cloud

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot's SaaS platform is now available on Google Cloud, extending the company's cloud-based desktops to even more users. Google Cloud customers now have access to enterprise-class, highly-scalable Windows 10 cloud PCs that they can deploy in any Google Cloud region for low-latency performance that delivers a great end-user experience.

Click to Tweet: @Workspot's SaaS Platform for Windows 10 Cloud PCs Now Available on Google Cloud: https://bit.ly/2CFz99L #clouddesktop #DaaS

Workspot is the first turnkey SaaS platform to deliver and manage cloud PCs, workstations and virtual applications from multiple clouds, as well as for hybrid and edge of cloud deployments, all from a single console. Workspot has long been available through Microsoft Azure; now Google Cloud users can also reap the benefits, including:

Multi-cloud support: Most enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, and Workspot's turnkey SaaS platform makes it easy to transition end-user computing to the cloud of their choice – or choose multiple clouds.

Turnkey SaaS: Workspot's customer success team works with companies to deliver persistent and non-persistent virtual desktops that are fully tuned and integrated with each customer's Windows 10 images, security stack, multifactor authentication and company processes. This is available at a flat-rate price that includes Go-Live services, support and cloud compute.

Business SLA: Workspot takes over responsibility for delivering the desktop service level agreement (SLA). Workspot's platform is deeply instrumented, and a big data engine allows Workspot's support organization to quickly see, diagnose, and quickly resolve any issues in a customer environment.

Exceptional performance: Workspot places the virtual desktop in the cloud region closest to the user, minimizing latency and delivering performance equal to or better than a physical PC. Knowledge workers, engineers and other power users are able to work remotely as efficiently as if they were on a physical desktop or workstation.

Workspot CEO Amitabh Sinha will present at Google Cloud Next '20: OnAir with the session " Anywhere-Productivity with Modern, Low-Latency Cloud PCs ." The session will begin streaming on July 28th, 2020. Workspot is now a Google Premier Partner, and is collaborating with Google Cloud's extensive field organization to provide cloud-based virtual desktop computing solutions to customers.

Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud, said: "Increasingly, businesses are looking to the cloud to simplify remote computing for end users and to leverage its simplicity and elasticity. We're excited to partner with Workspot to bring their SaaS platform to Google Cloud and to deliver a turnkey, managed service for Windows 10 cloud PCs for our joint customers."

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder, Workspot, said: "Organizations need cloud PCs now more than ever, and in greater numbers than ever before. While some legacy VDI providers have uploaded their VDI brokers to the cloud, the result is the same complexity and poor performance that customers have learned to hate. Our cloud-native desktop solution provides low latency from anywhere in the world and scales easily and quickly. Now that it's available from Google Cloud, many more organizations will be able to experience the Workspot difference."

About Workspot

Workspot is the modern way to work. Workspot's turnkey, enterprise-ready SaaS platform leverages global public cloud infrastructure to place Windows 10 desktops and GPU workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for unparalleled performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and support work from anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features predictable flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of cloud compute, Go-Live Deployment Services, and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions, please visit www.workspot.com .

PR contact:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

[email protected]

SOURCE Workspot

Related Links

https://www.workspot.com/

