Workspot Joins the IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner

Provider of the Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud™ platform joins a growing number of forward-thinking businesses that are integrating and validating their products through IGEL Ready

CAMPBELL, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot and IGEL, provider of IGEL OS, the endpoint operating system designed for VDI and DaaS, today announced that Workspot has joined the IGEL Ready program as a technology partner. Workspot is a 100% cloud-native SaaS platform for securely delivering Windows 10 desktops, applications, and workstations to any device. The Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud is deployed on Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud in just days, and it scales across multiple cloud regions in minutes.

"Workspot is pleased to be joining IGEL Ready," said Tarkan Kocoglu, vice president of product marketing at Workspot. "Organizations are looking to modernize VDI with Cloud PCs. Workspot makes it easy for IT organizations to deliver enterprise-proven Cloud PCs from multiple clouds, globally, with hallmark performance and operational simplicity. The combination of Workspot and IGEL enables us to further simplify the management and deployment of our mutual customers' cloud-enabled endpoints, saving money, promoting agility and strengthening their competitive advantage."

IGEL Ready opens up the company's core enterprise software for tech companies like Workspot to integrate and validate its products, driving business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers of Workspot and IGEL.

"The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We are excited to welcome Workspot to our growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry."

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This vibrant ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase.

You can learn more about Workspot through its IGEL Ready Showcase page here. To start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About Workspot

The Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud™ platform is the only 100% cloud-native SaaS solution that delivers enterprise-class Cloud PCs. This innovative service lets IT provision cloud desktops and workstations in minutes – not months – and securely deliver the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. Unlike do-it-yourself style virtual desktop offerings, Workspot's innovative Desktop Control Fabric™ taps the reach and power of every hyper-scale, public cloud region globally, all from a central console. IT can expect fast time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. For more information on Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

Workspot on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/workspot

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Workspot01/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workspot-inc-/

About IGEL

IGEL is the world's leading provider of the most secure, high performance, easy-to-manage operating system for VDI, DaaS, and cloud-delivered digital workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

SOURCE IGEL Technology