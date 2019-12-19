Workspot Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2019 Gartner Market Guide for DaaS Report

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot today announced that it was mentioned as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Desktop as a Service.(1) The Market Guide analyzes the scope of the DaaS market and shares a list of Representative Vendors.

According to Gartner, "DaaS has been successful for small organizations and is now being adopted by midsize and large enterprise organizations, primarily for disaster recovery, and elastic and temporary use cases. DaaS offerings can vary significantly in scope of service, ease of adoption and cost, and will become more viable as organizations move more workloads and applications to the cloud... By 2023, price reductions and product maturity will lead organizations to move 20% of VDI users into DaaS offerings in the cloud."

Click to Tweet: Workspot (@Workspot) selected as a Representative Vendor in @Gartner_inc Nov. 2019 Market Guide for DaaS http://bit.ly/2sHwOWA #DaaS #cloudnative

Workspot's SaaS platform gives IT the ability to provision and manage virtual desktops, workstations and applications in any Microsoft Azure region around the world from a single console. Workspot's flat rate pricing includes the cost of Azure for predictability and a Go Live program to ensure rapid time to value.

Management Simplicity: Workspot's powerful platform overlays Microsoft Azure, and empowers IT to deploy and manage the right custom desktop for each user in a matter of minutes, anywhere in the world.

Workspot's powerful platform overlays Microsoft Azure, and empowers IT to deploy and manage the right custom desktop for each user in a matter of minutes, anywhere in the world. End User Performance: Workspot was built from the ground up as a cloud-native service that places the desktop in the Azure region closest to the user for optimal performance.

Workspot was built from the ground up as a cloud-native service that places the desktop in the Azure region closest to the user for optimal performance. Enterprise-Ready: Workspot is optimized to work with existing enterprise environments, including custom desktop images, security stacks, authentication tools and processes.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder, Workspot, said: "We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide validates our position as an innovator in the DaaS market. We think our customers find that the simplicity, performance and scalability of the Workspot platform are enabling new use cases across their enterprises."

(1) Gartner, Inc. "Market Guide for Desktop as a Service" by Nathan Hill, Michael Silver, Nov. 6, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Workspot

Workspot is changing the way enterprises provision desktops. Workspot's cloud desktop solution is delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for unparalleled performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

PR contact:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

Shyna.deepak@nadelphelan.com

SOURCE Workspot

Related Links

http://www.workspot.com

