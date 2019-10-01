Workspot Names Michele Borovac as Chief Marketing Officer

Michele brings over twenty years of extensive brand experience and marketing leadership to Workspot. She has deep experience building brands, generating demand and driving growth for technology companies. She is passionate about business-to-business marketing and connecting the right technologies to the right people. As CMO, Michele will continue to develop the Workspot brand while ramping up marketing programs to further drive and support the company's rapid growth.

Prior to Workspot, Michele was vice president of marketing for Velostrata, where she opened the U.S. headquarters and established the brand and marketing engine that led to an acquisition by Google. Before Velostrata, she built the marketing organizations for HighCloud Security (acquired by Hytrust) and Wanova (acquired by VMware). Additionally, she has held marketing leadership roles with Decru (acquired by NetApp), EFI and Oracle.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO, Workspot, said: "This strategic hire comes at a time when we are growing quickly and the company will benefit from Michele's extensive marketing and branding expertise. We look forward to working with her to articulate to a wider audience that our globally scalable cloud desktops deliver fast time-to-value and create a growth engine that is transforming organizations."

Michele Borovac, chief marketing officer, Workspot, said: "I am excited to join Workspot. The company is radically simplifying how enterprises deploy and manage global desktops, improving our customers' agility while giving users the best possible PC experience. Our customers are ferociously enthusiastic about Workspot technology and our exceptional customer success team. I look forward to working with our team to bring the Workspot advantage to many more organizations."

About Workspot

Workspot is changing the way enterprises provision desktops. Workspot's cloud desktops are delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for better-than-PC performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

