Workspot Raises $19 Million in Funding, Increases Cloud Business by More Than 300% as Q3 Comes to a Close

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot has raised $19 million in funding and is expanding its investments in its sales, marketing, research and development (R&D), and customer success teams as the company continues to grow. Workspot provides the first and only enterprise-ready cloud desktop solution built for the public cloud era. The company is experiencing significant momentum, with more than 300% growth in its cloud business alone in the past year.

Organizations looking to accelerate growth through a cloud-first strategy often find that available cloud DaaS solutions are difficult to customize, manage and scale. In contrast, with Workspot's turnkey, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud desktop fabric, IT teams can quickly provision custom cloud desktops and GPU workstations, on demand, to respond to business dynamics. Workspot's enterprise solution features flat, per-user pricing and fast, global scalability across cloud regions. These features enable companies to predict IT costs, hire talent anywhere and gain the agility to grow beyond previous geographical boundaries.

Workspot has been leading cloud desktop deployment on Microsoft Azure since inventing its cloud-native architecture and is experiencing significant growth. Key developments in 2019 include:

Cloud business expansion: Workspot's cloud desktop fabric was built from the ground up to take advantage of the public cloud with a simple, turnkey, on-demand and globally scalable solution. As more companies move away from on-premises offerings, Workspot has increased its cloud business by 318% in the past 12 months.

Provisioning cloud desktops in five minutes through IT service management integration at a major technology firm.



Ensuring business continuity through improved disaster recovery preparedness at a global law firm.



Processing complex drone image data 10x faster for an environmental consulting firm.



Enabling cross-company, real-time collaboration for a seven-company joint venture project.

$19 million in series D funding: Workspot is expanding its worldwide sales, marketing, and R&D teams, as well as making new investments in its customer success programs. This new round of funding from new and existing investors will bolster these efforts.

To learn more about Workspot's offerings, visit: http://bit.ly/32LlBko

Amitabh Sinha, CEO, Workspot, said: "We founded Workspot so customers can achieve business benefits way beyond what legacy VDI can provide. The success our customers are realizing is fueling our growth. The technology innovation and customer success model we introduced are bearing fruit in the best possible way: helping our customers simplify IT infrastructure and gain business agility so they can do their best work. We are very pleased that a combination of existing and new investors participated in this latest round of funding, enabling us to accelerate our growth."

About Workspot

Workspot is changing the way enterprises provision desktops. Workspot's cloud desktop solution is delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for better-than-PC performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

