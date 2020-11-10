Workspot Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the Enterprise Desktop Cloud company, today announced that Aidan Cullen has joined the company as chief financial officer. He is a successful tech industry veteran with SaaS expertise and proven experience in scaling companies to achieve rapid growth. Aidan's hiring comes as Workspot continues its steep growth trajectory.

Aidan brings unique capabilities and a strong track record to Workspot, including more than 25 years of experience in global technology companies. His expertise is in scaling SaaS companies to significant growth and establishing new business processes and systems. Prior to joining Workspot, he served as chief financial officer at Aryaka Networks Inc, where he was instrumental in scaling the company systems and resources and successfully closing three rounds of funding, among many other achievements.

The company welcomes Aidan during a period of rapid growth. Earlier this year, Workspot added to its sales, customer support and engineering teams to meet the needs arising from significant growth in new business and expansion of existing customer contracts. 70% of Workspot customers have expanded their original engagement at an average of four times their first deployment in response to their need to empower employees to work remotely.

Aidan Cullen, chief financial officer, Workspot, said: "I'm looking forward to being part of Workspot and helping to advance the company's momentum along with strategic value, especially as the need for remote employees and cloud desktops increases."

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder, Workspot, said: "The huge and sudden shift to remote work taxed IT's existing systems, and companies came looking for virtual desktops that actually work at scale. Organizations need great performance and quick deployment and we've proven that's what we deliver. Times like these require strong, experienced leaders, and Aidan's expertise in SaaS businesses will be a huge asset to the Workspot team as we continue to grow."

About Workspot

Workspot is the first and only SaaS platform that delivers enterprise-class, cloud-native, desktop-as-a-service (DaaS). This innovative service lets IT provision cloud desktops and workstations in minutes - not months - and securely deliver the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. Unlike do-it-yourself-style virtual desktop offerings, the Workspot Desktop Cloud Fabric taps the reach and power of every region of global, hyper-scale public clouds, all from a central console. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

