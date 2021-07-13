Workspot Welcomes Olga Lykova as Vice President of Strategic Partners

Lykova brings nearly a decade of experience in managing strategic partnerships with Google, Salesforce, Resellers, GSIs and ISVs. She has launched multiple strategic product OEMs, reseller opportunities and partner champion programs. She joins Workspot from Copper, where as vice president of global partnerships, she played an instrumental role in working with Google and Google's resellers, including partnering with the Chrome Enterprise Program to launch their offering to the market. Prior to that, she managed global alliances at NewVoiceMedia, later acquired by Vonage, where she launched the company's Salesforce partnership globally.

Lykova joins Workspot as the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) market continues to grow and more companies adopt cloud strategies. In fact, according to Gartner, Inc. "The DaaS market is forecast to continue growing by 253% between 2021 and 2024. This follows a 98% increase in spending from 2019 to 2020, largely driven by the rapid move to remote work caused by the pandemic."1 The Workspot SaaS platform and highly-regarded customer success team reduce the complexity commonly associated with provisioning virtual desktops, simplifying adoption and allowing IT organizations to focus on delivering more strategic business value.

David White, infrastructure modernization solutions manager at Google, said: "The Google Cloud team is discussing the future of work with our customers to reimagine enterprise-focused solutions. Companies are facing a challenge of balancing security and IT resources on a global scale to support remote work. Our VDI partnership with Workspot is key to support and accelerate the shift to remote work flexibly and securely while leveraging Google Cloud's infrastructure."

Olga Lykova, vice president of strategic partners, Workspot, said: "I like to explore innovative cloud solutions that partner with Google's ecosystem to challenge industry standards with a cloud-first mentality, and I could tell that Workspot had something special. I genuinely believe Workspot is key to helping Google's team accelerate their cloud-first strategy across financial services, manufacturing and digital-native organizations. I'm glad to join Workspot and help further the relationship with partners like Google Cloud."

About Workspot

The Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud™ platform is the only 100% cloud-native SaaS solution that delivers enterprise-class desktop-as-a-service (DaaS). This innovative service lets IT provision cloud desktops and workstations in minutes – not months – and securely deliver the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. Unlike do-it-yourself style virtual desktop offerings, Workspot's innovative Desktop Control Fabric™ taps the reach and power of every hyper-scale, public cloud region globally, all from a central console. IT can expect fast time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. For more information on Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

