Workspot Welcomes Olivier Gachot as Chief Revenue Officer

Workspot is experiencing triple digit growth in its cloud desktop business, with many customers expanding their initial deployments to add users and support new use cases. Olivier will build on this momentum, driving the company's revenue strategy, while scaling the sales and partner organizations to meet growth objectives.

Olivier most recently served as chief sales officer at New Voice Media, where he helped develop and scale the sales organization and refocus their go-to-market (GTM) strategy, which ultimately led to an acquisition by Vonage. Prior to that, he helped build and scale Lombardi Software, later acquired by IBM, and served in a number of other sales and business development roles. He holds a master's degree from France's oldest business school, the École de Management de Normandie, and is a graduate of the Prytanée Militaire Military Academy.

Olivier Gachot, chief revenue officer, Workspot, said: "Workspot's DNA is to drive innovation on behalf of its customers. I am delighted to partner with Amitabh and the executive team to accelerate Workspot's position as a leader in enterprise cloud desktops. Workspot's rapid growth proves we have a remarkable market opportunity, and I see the potential to go even further. I am excited to charge ahead and play a critical role in helping realize Workspot's vision of making global cloud desktop computing available to any organization."

Amitabh Sinha, CEO, Workspot, said: "As organizations encounter the twin realities of the need for cloud desktops and the failure of legacy VDI tools repackaged in the cloud, the market opportunity for our cloud-native solution has never been greater. With his strong background in sales and his business expertise, Olivier is the perfect addition to help us capitalize on this opportunity."

Workspot is changing the way enterprises provision desktops. Workspot's cloud desktop solution is delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for unparalleled performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

