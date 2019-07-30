Workstorm Announces Four New Directors to Advisory Board

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workstorm, provider of enterprise-grade workplace collaboration technology, today announced the appointment of four new Directors to its Advisory Board: Catherine Zinn, Chief Client Officer, Orrick; Jon Bunge, Managing Partner, Quinn Emanuel; Rohan Phillips, former Chief Technology Architect at McDonald's Corporation; and Jenny Scanlon, former President and CEO, USG Corporation. The new appointees join existing Directors of the Advisory Board, including Lee Miller, former Global Chair, DLA Piper and Mark Williams, former President and CEO, Kroll Ontrack.

"The appointments of Zinn, Bunge, Phillips and Scanlon to the Workstorm Advisory Board represent the growing momentum behind collaboration technology and our commitment to developing secure, customizable software that meets the unique needs of professionals," says Raj Fernando, Founder and CEO, Workstorm. "Each Director brings unique expertise and a diversity of experience that will guide the growth and development of Workstorm in the years to come."

Catherine Zinn

As Chief Client Officer for Orrick, Zinn oversees global sector-focused sales, business development, and client satisfaction. Prior to Orrick, Zinn held senior positions at DLA Piper and JAMS. She holds 20 years of experience in professional services sales in the legal, technology and financial services industries. She served as board member and executive council for the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, Silicon Valley Directors' Exchange, Integra Ledger and the Global Legal Blockchain Consortium.

Jon Bunge

Bunge is Managing Partner of the Chicago office of Quinn Emanuel and Co-Chair of the firm's National Trial Practice Group. Bunge specializes in litigation and is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a former federal prosecutor, and a former United States Supreme Court law clerk. While in private practice, Jon was appointed as Special Assistant Attorney General by the Illinois Attorney General's Office and aided in establishing the office's public integrity unit.

Rohan Phillips

Phillips is former Chief Technology Architect for Information Technology at McDonald's Corporation, where he was responsible for Global Infrastructure Solutions and Services, including enterprise architecture, global computing, and global networks across 118 countries. Prior to McDonald's, Rohan was a Partner at Optimum Solutions Inc., a consulting and system-integration company, where he focused on large-scale systems integration projects at Fortune 500 companies.

Jenny Scanlon

Scanlon served as President and CEO of USG Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions, from 2016 until its acquisition in April 2019. During her time at USG, Scanlon served as CIO; President of International Business; President of L&W Supply Corporation; and Chairman of the board for USG Boral Building Products. Scanlon serves on the executive committee of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, and as a Director of Norfolk Southern Corporation.

The Workstorm collaboration platform is designed to meet the unique security and communications needs of enterprise and the professional services industry, including law firms, corporate law, corporate real-estate and consulting firms. Workstorm provides modern collaboration technology, including messaging, video conferencing, file sharing, surveys and digital workspaces, that seamlessly integrates with firms' existing software systems, such as email, calendar, document management and more.

SOURCE Workstorm

Related Links

https://workstorm.com/

