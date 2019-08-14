Workstorm Announces New Task and Time Tracking Features

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workstorm, provider of enterprise-grade workplace collaboration technology, today announced the upcoming release of new project management features, including task and time tracking. The newly integrated suite of features is available for demonstration during the ILTACON 2019 annual conference, hosted by the International Legal Technology Association, August 18-22 in Orlando, FL. Commercial availability of the new suite of features is scheduled for late 2019.

"While communication facilitates alignment, proper task and project management facilitates results," says Raj Fernando, Founder and CEO, Workstorm. "By seamlessly integrating these two capabilities into the Workstorm platform, we're taking the productivity that users have already realized through our communications features and enhancing them to incorporate time and resource management."

The new Workstorm task tracking feature is designed for professional use cases, including the negotiation of jobs; delegation of work; and visibility into daily, weekly or long-term priorities for an individual or entire team. For professional services firms, the task tracking feature syncs with time and billing applications, so time spent on a task is seamlessly allocated to the correct billing code and client. The tool also includes best practice project management templates, as well as the ability to create your own templates, for standardizing processes for recurring formats such as cases, deals or budgets.

"While all modern teams need an efficient and effective approach to project management, these capabilities vary significantly from business to business," says Brian Stearns, Chief Commercial Officer. "Our new task tracking feature is uniquely designed to aid professionals operating in either a dedicated or informal project management role, providing templates and best practice tools for beginners and flexibility for more seasoned professionals."

A new project portfolio management view provides project managers with visibility into an entire work in progress, including a hierarchy of tasks and key performance indicators, such as on-time task completion rates. Members of a project team can view details or attachments associated with a task; discuss via comments and replies; accept, reject or delegate task assignments; and track time spent on an individual task or project.

The project management features seamlessly integrate with existing Workstorm collaboration features, providing efficient workflow from tasks and time tracking to tools like email, messaging, calendaring, file sharing and video conferencing.

The Workstorm collaboration platform is built to serve the unique communication needs of enterprise and professional services, with the security and productivity necessary for law firms, corporate legal, corporate real estate and tax, consulting and advisory firms. Workstorm's modern collaboration technology includes messaging, video conferencing, file sharing, surveys and digital workspaces, which seamlessly integrate with email, calendars, document management tools and other existing firm software.

About Workstorm LLC

Workstorm LLC provides enterprise-grade workplace collaboration technology. Built by professionals for professionals, the company's fully integrated, customizable collaboration platform combines workflow efficiency with data security. Workstorm was founded in 2015 to address the double-digit market growth in enterprise collaboration, a segment with a projected market opportunity of nearly $60 billion by 2023. Privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Workstorm has a dedicated team of Chicago-based employees, backed by a global network of developers, contractors and advisors. For more information, visit Workstorm.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

