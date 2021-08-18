Workstorm Taps Industry Executive, Entrepreneur for New Chief Commercial Officer Role Tweet this

Portin brings a unique track record of driving results and accelerating growth by leading sales, marketing and strategy transformations in both public and private companies. His extensive background in driving execution in multibillion-dollar businesses and startups will play a vital role for Workstorm as the company accelerates its sales investments.

Most recently, Portin served as chief revenue officer at the private equity–backed Pioneer Square Brands in the education technology space leading global sales and business development. He was also a founding executive team member at Parallels, a pioneer in virtualization software, as the vice president of global sales.

"My passion is building scalable sales strategies that transform companies into high-growth, data-driven organizations that outperform competitors," Portin says. "Workstorm offers the perfect mix of digital structure and collaboration technology to change how hybrid and remote companies can thrive. I'm thrilled to join Raj and the team in building collaborative solutions that will shape the future of work."

About Workstorm LLC

Workstorm helps businesses enable hybrid work productively, securely and privately through an all-in-one collaboration platform that combines videoconferencing, messaging, email and calendar, file sharing and custom integration capabilities. With enterprise-grade encryption, a commitment not to sell or share data, and a private-by-default communication model, Workstorm is trusted by businesses to boost productivity while protecting their most confidential data. Headquartered in Chicago, Workstorm is powered by a hybrid team committed to building the future of hybrid work. For more information, visit Workstorm.com or follow Workstorm on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

