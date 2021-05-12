Workterra Appoints HR and Benefits Technology Industry Leader Ben Yomtoob as New President; Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workterra, a highly configurable, easy-to-use benefits administration and enrollment platform, today announced the appointment of HR and benefits technology industry leader, Ben Yomtoob, as its new President. Ben joins Workterra with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in HR and benefits technology consulting, healthcare reform, IT, technology development, and finance.

Most recently, Ben served as a Senior HR and Benefits Technology Consultant at Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting firm, where he helped carriers, HR technology service providers (including Workterra) and investors refine and adjust their business strategies to optimize their success in the market. Prior to joining Gallagher, Ben served as Senior Vice President, IT and Operations at Delta Dental where he spearheaded national efforts in entering the private exchange market and implementing health care reform. Ben has also served in multiple executive leadership positions at Intrado (formerly West), an early audio, web and video conferencing innovator, and AT&T.

"I am beyond excited to join an organization with such an impressive product and service offering, but, more importantly, such a dedicated team of talented individuals," Yomtoob said. "Even after just a few conversations with Workterra's leadership, the passion for product quality and client service excellence was evident. I believe Workterra has a special opportunity to lead the HR and benefits technology industry into a new phase of innovation, and I look forward to working closely with all our teams to help us reach new heights."

Earlier this year, Workterra also announced key promotions of two executive leadership team members:

Jen Leugers, Senior Vice President of Product

Jen's leadership has been critical to Workterra's success throughout her 12+ years at the company. Since joining Workterra in 2008 to lead Benefit Accounts, COBRA, Retiree Administration and Call Center services, Jen has served in multiple roles including Vice President of Operations and most recently Vice President of Product, leading product development and sales enablement efforts. Prior to joining Workterra, Jen served as an Assistant Vice President at Marsh, a leading insurance broker and risk advisor. As Senior Vice President of Product, Jen will continue leading Workterra's product development and innovation to provide clients with the configurability, administrative efficiency and personalized online enrollment experience needed to manage increased benefits complexities, remote workforces and rapid rehiring efforts.

Jackie Sivigny, Senior Vice President of Operations

Jackie has led Operations at Workterra since 2018, and has been instrumental in streamlining the organization's implementation process and service model, reducing Workterra's implementation timeline to 45 days on average, with over 50% of new clients implemented in 30 days or less. In addition to Client Management and Implementation, Jackie has led Workterra's EDI, Client Technology and Client Support teams. Jackie has over 20 years of benefits experience, and prior to joining Workterra, Jackie served as Senior Operations Director at CareerBuilder as well as Senior Product Manager at UnitedHealth Group. As Senior Vice President of Operations, Jackie will also lead COBRA, Benefit Accounts, Retiree and Call Center teams, deploying operation and service enhancements to deliver a best-in-class client experience from go-live through open enrollment and year-round support.

About Workterra

Workterra is a highly configurable, easy-to-use benefits administration and enrollment platform built to simplify the growing complexity of benefits for HR and employees. Leading employers, brokers and carriers choose Workterra for its unmatched flexibility, robust reporting capabilities, and intuitive user experience as well as the personal service and support provided by dedicated benefits experts. Workterra's industry-leading technology, together with a comprehensive suite of administrative services, help clients deliver a personalized enrollment experience, reduce administrative burden and streamline data exchanges with the utmost accuracy and security.

