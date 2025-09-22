WorkTrial AI Reinvents Hiring with Real Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkTrial AI today introduced the first hiring platform that replaces outdated resumes, B.S interviews, and theoretical tests with something far more powerful: proof. WorkTrial AI combines three innovations — a real-work simulation environment, a multi-dimensional signal engine, and an AI-powered evaluation layer — into one seamless experience. For the first time, companies can see how candidates actually work, in real time, before making a hire.

"Hiring has been broken for decades. Resumes lie. Interviews mislead. Stop hiring imposters. With WorkTrial AI, teams finally see the truth — how people actually perform under real-world conditions," said Michael Guan, Co-Founder of WorkTrial AI. "It's the most meaningful innovation in recruiting since the invention of the resume."



WorkTrial AI is a Revolutionary Hiring Platform

WorkTrial AI places candidates directly into real working environments, using the same tools they'll rely on day-to-day — GitHub, Notion, Slack, and more. They collaborate with AI teammates and take on scoped projects designed for their role. Whether engineer, marketer, or product manager, each trial reflects the real workflows of modern teams. Unlike traditional interviews, these simulations reveal how people think, solve problems, and collaborate — the true traits of success. Because at the end of the day, the best way to assess work is through work.

The Signal Engine

At the heart of WorkTrial AI is its proprietary Signal Engine, which automatically captures every meaningful action — commits, doc edits, Slack threads, collaboration moments — and transforms them into insights.

The system generates both quantitative metrics and qualitative feedback: commit timelines, PR quality, writing clarity, documentation habits, and more. These are converted into role-specific scores using AI-powered rubrics that assess technical ability, problem solving, and communication.

Every trial produces a fully traceable evidence report linking evaluations to raw activity — giving hiring managers transparent, auditable, and fair assessments.

Proven Models, Now Accessible

WorkTrial AI productizes trial-based hiring systems already pioneered by leading companies like Linear, PostHog, Gumroad, and 37signals. These teams have long relied on paid work trials instead of traditional interviews — leading to higher retention, faster decision-making, and stronger cultural alignment.

Until now, replicating these systems required manual setup, contracts, tool access, and significant overhead. WorkTrial AI eliminates all that friction, making high-signal hiring accessible to every team.

Benefits for Employers and Candidates

WorkTrial AI gives hiring managers what interviews never could: clarity. In minutes, they can launch trials with pre-built role templates, where every candidate is evaluated on equal footing using standardized rubrics. No more gut instinct. No more guesswork. Instead, managers receive evidence-based reports grounded in real work — leading to faster decisions, stronger cultural alignment, and higher retention. For the first time, companies can hire with confidence, knowing each candidate has already proven they can do the job. Stop hiring based on pedigree.

For candidates, WorkTrial AI makes the process fair and transparent. Every trial is paid, honoring their time and effort. Rather than answering abstract questions, candidates demonstrate what they can actually do. Each trial delivers structured feedback and a traceable record of their work — whether or not they receive an offer. No more weeks of silence. No vague rejection emails. Just proof, learning, and momentum.

With WorkTrial AI, hiring finally creates value on both sides. Companies hire better. Candidates grow stronger.

About WorkTrial AI

WorkTrial AI is the hiring platform that goes beyond resumes and interviews, replacing talk with proof. Instead of answering rehearsed questions, candidates step into immersive work trials where they complete scoped projects in secure environments using the same real tools they'll use on the job. Every action is captured and evaluated by the AI-powered Signal Engine, transforming real work into clear, auditable insights. The result is hiring that's scalable, transparent, and fair for every team. Hire real people. See the real work.

Press Contact:

Kelly An

[email protected]

www.worktrial.com

SOURCE Work Trial AI