WorkWave Announces the Release of Marketplace to Exclusively Drive Customer Savings and Growth

WorkWave Marketplace is designed to provide WorkWave customers with convenient access to a curated selection of powerful tools and services available exclusively to WorkWave customers—many of which WorkWave has negotiated on their behalf to secure discounts that will only be provided to the WorkWave customer base. These solutions and savings are designed to help service providers using WorkWave technology with a cost advantage that lets them outpace their competition in their local markets. By using the WorkWave Marketplace, customers can be sure that WorkWave, as their trusted partner, has vetted the solutions and the providers in the marketplace as reputable, reliable, industry-leading, and part of the WorkWave ecosphere, and that they will be receiving best-in-class pricing.

WorkWave's mission is built upon its responsibility to be a champion for all of its customers—from SMBs to enterprise—to provide savings that cannot be achieved individually, but only by partnering with an industry leader. Partnering together, WorkWave empowers its customers to grow their business, increase profitability, and benefit from WorkWave's combined buying power.

"WorkWave Marketplace is designed with one clear purpose in mind: to use the size and strength of WorkWave as a leader to secure exclusive offers and pricing to our customer base, all with the intent of helping our customers beat every other provider in their local market that is not partnered with WorkWave," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "With the convenience of a single location and exclusive opportunities targeted to our users and their specialized industries, this new platform makes it easier for our customers to find and implement the solutions they need to support every stage of their business lifecycle."

With WorkWave's investment in WorkWave Marketplace, customers can discover a wide range of solutions to help them:

Identify trusted third party software and services that are integrated into the WorkWave ecosystem.

Implement tools and technology that help them grow their business more cost effectively.

Understand when and how newly integrated solutions and partnerships can help them succeed.

Take advantage of premium products and savings that can provide competitive advantage.

Offerings include exclusive savings with integrated partner solutions, new products and features, such as WorkWave Marketing Sales Center and WorkWave Forms, and the opportunity to easily add additional software licenses—all designed to drive sales, streamline workflows, and provide WorkWave customers with a competitive advantage. Additional programs and benefits will be added to the Marketplace as WorkWave focuses on expanding their integrations and partnerships.

The benefits, savings, and advantages of WorkWave Marketplace solutions are available exclusively to WorkWave users. For information, visit marketplace.workwave.com .

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com .

