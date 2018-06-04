WorkWave to Host Summer Career Fair at Bell Works

Whether entry-level or highly experienced, WorkWave invites job seekers to attend its career fair for the chance to participate in onsite 'speed interviews' with members of the WorkWave team. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about WorkWave's award winning company culture, its opportunities for career growth and how the company's software solutions are transforming the way its clients are doing business. WorkWave's most recent career fair attracted over 200 attendees, resulting in multiple direct hires.

"New Jersey is home to an extremely skilled talent pool, and our career fairs provide a great opportunity for us to not only meet prospective candidates in person, but also demonstrate who WorkWave is as a company and as an employer," said Chris Sullens, President and CEO of WorkWave. "Over the years we've hired dozens of employees as a result of our career fairs, and we look forward to continuing this trend as we meet the future of WorkWave on June 21st."

WorkWave's unique 'speed interview' approach allows potential candidates to showcase their experience and personality in person. "While a resume can highlight relevant professional experience, it can't capture an individual's spirit and personality," said Kelly Gliatta, WorkWave's Vice President of Talent. "We strive to find individuals who personify our core values, and learning what's beyond the resume helps us achieve that."

The company's outstanding culture has earned WorkWave a spot on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list in 2017, as well as one of NJBIZ's Best Places to Work in New Jersey for seven years. WorkWave offers employees robust benefits, company matched 401(k), ample career growth, team building charity events and even free lunch from local restaurants. Its state-of-the-art office in Bell Works features vibrant and collaborative work spaces, quiet areas for unwinding and even a recreation room with a basketball hoop, ping pong table and a gaming area - perfect for the live-work-play environment the company is known for.

Current career opportunities at WorkWave include DevOps Engineer, .NET Web Developer, Director of Customer Success, IT Administrator, Software Development Manager, Web Development Team Lead, Business Development Specialist, and more. To explore WorkWave's full list of open positions visit our Careers portal.

Registration is now open, please visit this link to sign up.

Visit our blog for tips to succeed at our career fair, and for some insight into what WorkWave looks for in potential candidates.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™ and ContactUs™, allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than ten thousand customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

