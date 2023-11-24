Workwear Market Global Market Forecast to 2028 - Healthcare Sector Drives Workwear Market Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workwear market is experiencing robust growth and is projected to reach a value of US$ 45.74 billion by 2028, up from US$ 32.08 billion in 2022. This impressive growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028, is attributed to several key factors driving the demand for workwear.

Workwear plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and productivity of workers across various industries. It includes personal protective equipment such as clothing, helmets, gowns, and safety glasses, which are essential for safeguarding employees while they perform their duties. The adoption of appropriate workwear not only enhances worker safety but also boosts efficiency and productivity. Industries such as construction, oil & gas, chemicals, healthcare, and others rely on specific workwear to protect their workforce from hazards, including radiation, heat, and chemicals, depending on the sector's requirements.

One notable trend contributing to the increased demand for workwear is the growing emphasis on suitable work attire. As industries become more safety-conscious, the need for functional and high-performance workwear continues to rise.

Key Market Segments

  • End Use: The workwear market is segmented based on end use, with construction, oil & gas, chemicals, healthcare, and other industries being key categories. In 2020, the construction segment held the largest market share, but the healthcare sector is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The shortage of healthcare professionals globally, coupled with increased job opportunities in the sector, is driving the demand for workwear.

  • Regional Growth: North America dominated the workwear market in 2020, with Asia Pacific projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the coming years. Factors such as rising occupational injuries, a surge in surgeries, and occupational safety concerns contribute to North America's market dominance. Stringent government regulations and a heightened focus on worker safety further drive demand in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of protective workwear. Government regulatory bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN High-Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth (UHC) have invested in education and job creation in the healthcare sector. This initiative aims to improve global health outcomes, enhance global health security, and stimulate inclusive economic growth. Consequently, the workwear market is witnessing increased investments in healthcare workforces.

Key Players and Market Strategy

Prominent companies in the workwear market include Carhartt, Inc.; Aramark; Alisco Group; Alexandra; 3M; A. LAFONT SAS; Fristads Kansas Group; Hultafors Group; and Lakeland Industries, Inc. These market players are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansions to cater to the growing consumer demand worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Workwear Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Workwear Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Workwear - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Workwear Market Overview
6.2 Workwear Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Workwear Market Analysis - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Workwear Market, By Product Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Topwear
7.4 Bottomwear
7.5 Coveralls

8. Workwear Market Analysis - By Category
8.1 Overview
8.2 Workwear Market, By Category (2021 and 2028)
8.3 Men
8.4 Women
8.5 Unisex

9. Workwear Market Analysis - By End Use
9.1 Overview
9.2 Workwear Market, By End Use (2021 and 2028)
9.3 Construction
9.4 Oil and Gas
9.5 Chemicals
9.6 Healthcare

10. Workwear Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel
10.1 Overview
10.2 Workwear Market, By End Use (2021 and 2028)
10.3 Wholesalers
10.4 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.5 Specialty Stores
10.6 Online Platforms

11. Workwear Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Workwear Market

13. Industry Landscape

14. Company Profiles

  • Carhartt,
  • Aramark
  • ALSICO
  • Alexandra
  • A. LAFONT
  • 3M
  • Fristads
  • Honeywell International
  • Hultafors Group
  • Lakeland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgtqs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Tankless Water Heater Market Projected to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Energy Efficiency Awareness

Global Tankless Water Heater Market Projected to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Energy Efficiency Awareness

The "Tankless Water Heater Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Electric Tankless Water Heater, Gas Tankless Water Heater), By...
Snus Global Market Analysis Report - Fruit Flavor Segment Forecast for Fastest Growth During 2023-2030

Snus Global Market Analysis Report - Fruit Flavor Segment Forecast for Fastest Growth During 2023-2030

The "Snus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Loose, Portion), By Flavor (Mint, Whiskey, Fruit, Others), By Region (North...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.