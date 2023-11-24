Workwear Market Global Market Forecast to 2028 - Healthcare Sector Drives Workwear Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workwear market is experiencing robust growth and is projected to reach a value of US$ 45.74 billion by 2028, up from US$ 32.08 billion in 2022. This impressive growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028, is attributed to several key factors driving the demand for workwear.

Workwear plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and productivity of workers across various industries. It includes personal protective equipment such as clothing, helmets, gowns, and safety glasses, which are essential for safeguarding employees while they perform their duties. The adoption of appropriate workwear not only enhances worker safety but also boosts efficiency and productivity. Industries such as construction, oil & gas, chemicals, healthcare, and others rely on specific workwear to protect their workforce from hazards, including radiation, heat, and chemicals, depending on the sector's requirements.

One notable trend contributing to the increased demand for workwear is the growing emphasis on suitable work attire. As industries become more safety-conscious, the need for functional and high-performance workwear continues to rise.

Key Market Segments

End Use : The workwear market is segmented based on end use, with construction, oil & gas, chemicals, healthcare, and other industries being key categories. In 2020, the construction segment held the largest market share, but the healthcare sector is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The shortage of healthcare professionals globally, coupled with increased job opportunities in the sector, is driving the demand for workwear.

Regional Growth: North America dominated the workwear market in 2020, with Asia Pacific projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the coming years. Factors such as rising occupational injuries, a surge in surgeries, and occupational safety concerns contribute to North America's market dominance. Stringent government regulations and a heightened focus on worker safety further drive demand in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of protective workwear. Government regulatory bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN High-Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth (UHC) have invested in education and job creation in the healthcare sector. This initiative aims to improve global health outcomes, enhance global health security, and stimulate inclusive economic growth. Consequently, the workwear market is witnessing increased investments in healthcare workforces.

Key Players and Market Strategy

Prominent companies in the workwear market include Carhartt, Inc.; Aramark; Alisco Group; Alexandra; 3M; A. LAFONT SAS; Fristads Kansas Group; Hultafors Group; and Lakeland Industries, Inc. These market players are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansions to cater to the growing consumer demand worldwide.

4. Workwear Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

