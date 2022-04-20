WorkWell Adds Athletic Trainers to Preventative Musculoskeletal Health Programs

Flexible Range of Healthcare Providers Enable WorkWell to Meet Organizations Unique Needs

DULUTH, Minn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWell, the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, today announced it has expanded its musculoskeletal (MSK) health programs to include athletic trainers to ensure customers have the most appropriate resource for their onsite prevention programs.

WorkWell designs and manages comprehensive MSK health programs that keep employees safe, healthy, and productive. By adding athletic trainers to its roster of healthcare providers, including physical therapists and occupational therapists, WorkWell can create more flexible MSK health programs to meet the needs of its clients.

"Each organization's MSK health needs are distinct, depending on the tasks workers perform, worker demographics, and ergonomic risks. WorkWell custom designs MSK health programs to address each organization's unique situation and needs so that injuries are reduced, and productivity is improved," said Karil Reibold, Chief Executive Officer at WorkWell. "The addition of athletic trainers to our team provides even more flexibility in staffing at our onsite clinics to prevent and treat workplace injuries onsite quickly and cost-effectively."

MSK injuries are the most common workplace injuries that negatively affect workers' physical and emotional health and result in lost productivity from absenteeism and presenteeism. Through WorkWell's Onsite Managed Services, healthcare providers take proactive measures to identify injury risks and treat work-related injuries to improve workplace safety and maximize worker productivity. In addition, WorkWell healthcare providers' deep understanding of the employee's work environment and job task allows them to evaluate, assess, and treat workers in the context of their position, which expedites and improves care.

WorkWell's Managed Onsite Clinics proactively identify injury risks and treat work-related MSK injuries before impacting people's economic livelihood.

About WorkWell

WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment, and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at WorkWell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

