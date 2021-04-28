WorkWell Bolsters Workplace Safety with New Training for Physical and Occupational Therapist Providers

DULUTH, Minn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWell, the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, today announced that they are enhancing training for their network of 10,000 credentialed Physical Therapist (PT) and Occupational Therapist (OT) professionals with the releases of its innovative WorkWell Provider Learning Center. This new learning management platform provides their occupational health providers with an advanced learning experience including, an online community-engaged experience so providers can share expertise, enhanced online and on-demand training that allows providers to train on their schedule and learn essential skills that translate directly into workplace wellness.

"WorkWell's PT and OT providers help organizations create a culture of safety with proactive injury prevention and treatment methods for hire-to-retire musculoskeletal wellness. Our new WorkWell Provider Learning Center revolutionizes the training experience for occupational health providers," said Kristen Cederlind, Director of Clinical Services at WorkWell. "It provides an incredible resource for PT and OT providers to continually enhance their knowledge and skills for improving an employee's musculoskeletal health, so worker injuries are minimized, and performance is maximized resulting in a safer working environment."

The WorkWell Provider Learning Center enables PT and OT providers, and other rehabilitation professionals to upskill and train on intervention methods for early management of new injury, care coordination, stay-at-work/return-to-work planning, work modifications, hazard identification and risk analysis, recommended activities based on healing phases, and stress management. Expert training also encompasses ergonomics, post offer employment testing, the analysis and definition of functional job requirements, and reporting. Many courses offer continuing education units for US PT and OT licenses.

The WorkWell Provider Learning Center and core in-person workplace training programs (Functional Capacity Evaluation, Functional Job Analysis, Post Offer Employment Testing, Work Rehabilitation) are open to PTs and OTs employed in private practices or hospital-based systems who are interested in propelling their careers into workplace wellness and safety and joining the WorkWell Provider Network.

The WorkWell Provider Learning Center delivers the highest quality learning experience, including:

Simple course enrollment process

Cutting-edge learning experience

eLearning/on-demand training so providers can learn at their convenience with live webinars or on-demand

WorkWell Provider Resource channels for all topics

Online Community engagement provides the ability to contribute content and ask questions of "the experts."

Self-serve transcripts and ability to track completed continuing education courses.

Mobile app enables anywhere access

WorkWell also announced enhancements to its world-class content from a cadre of expert instructors:

Mark Anderson, MA, PT, CPE, an experienced consultant, instructor, internationally known ergonomics expert who has developed and implemented ergonomics consultation and training strategies for a wide range of companies, organizations, local, state, and federal government agencies will be teaching Manufacturing and Office Ergonomics courses.

Cory Blickenstaff , PT, MSPT, OCS, co-host of the popular podcast, Pain Science and Sensibility, a nationally known speaker owner and operator of Forward Motion Physical Therapy and WorkWell Onsite Provider for nearly 13 years will be teaching his new course, Motivational Interviewing Concepts in Occupational Health. The class focuses on helping participants build skills in an area of practice that can promote a positive return to work or health outcomes for clients.

About WorkWell

WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at www.workwell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

