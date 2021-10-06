WorkWell Enhances Workplace Safety Hiring Services to Meet Today's Changing Work Environment

DULUTH, Minn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWell, the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, today announced significant enhancements to its Workplace Safety Hiring Services that support the hiring demands of our changing workforce. New capabilities and usability features boost an organization's ability to make an informed hiring decision to ensure your employment candidates can safely do the job. Enhancements include more flexibility in creating and accessing functional job descriptions and post-offer employment testing (POET).

The workplace is experiencing considerable realignment and change as organizations alter hiring practices and embrace flexible work situations, teaming, and cross-training. WorkWell's new capabilities ensure that human resource personnel and applicants have accurate and understandable job information regarding essential functions, tasks, and physical demands to make sure they hire the right fit for safe work.

"Musculoskeletal injuries in the workplace are common and costly. Workers performing tasks that involve heavy material handling or repetitive tasks are specifically vulnerable to injury. Furthermore, a vast number of injuries occur in the first year of hire," said Karil Reibold, Chief Executive Officer at WorkWell. "With WorkWell's sophisticated Functional Job Descriptions and POET programs, organizations can increase productivity by hiring the right workers and decrease work-related injuries which result in increased productivity with 80% fewer workdays lost and lower workers' compensation costs."

Flexibility in Functional Job Descriptions to Support Changing Workplace Environment

WorkWell's new capabilities enhance flexibility in its Functional Job Descriptions program. Organizations can now have single or multi-position functional job descriptions that show both the full scope of a job while distinguishing the physical demands of each position separately to support the practicalities of evolving work practices.

Stakeholders across the organization can now access direct on-demand functional job descriptions and reports. Whether for hiring, injury prevention, or ergonomics, stakeholders can view data in a format that fits their needs, including table summaries, icons, and photos to allow employers a range of ways to present information to applicants to boost injury prevention and workplace safety.

The new features build on the ability to document worker involvement in developing and validating job descriptions consistent with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) best practices.

Physical Testing to Ensure Candidates Can Safely Perform Job

Improved functionality in WorkWell's post-offer employment (POET) testing program of functional physical task and job demands now ensure coordination with other medical testing to ensure employment candidates can safely do the job. Also new are functional testing options relevant to routine/cyclical work or variable types of job demands.

WorkWell Workplace Safety Hiring Services

WorkWell Workplace Safety Hiring Services ensure employment candidates can safely do the job. Post-Offer Employment Testing (POET) and Functional Job Descriptions (FJD) help organizations hire qualified people for their work environment. Determining a job's physical requirements starts with an objective functional job analysis (FJA) of essential and non-essential tasks and work environment. The FJA analysis is then used to produce/update a Functional Job Description (FJD). The evidence-based information in the FJD documents the minimum physical requirements necessary to perform work duties safely. The POET is the post-offer/pre-hire physical abilities examination performed by licensed medical professionals trained in WorkWell's POET program. Our nationwide network of qualified medical professionals makes it fast and convenient for your candidates to get local POET screening.

About WorkWell

WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment, and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at www.workwell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

