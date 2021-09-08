WorkWell Launches Ergonomics On-Demand! Training to Enhance Workplace Safety

Implementing ergonomic processes in the workplace is critical to reducing musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries and helps improve worker performance and productivity. WorkWell's Ergonomics On-Demand! program gives physical and occupational therapists the tools they need to perform ergonomic analysis and generate reasonable and feasible ergonomic recommendations for intervention to minimize injury risks in both manufacturing and office environments.

"Today's flexible work environment requires equally flexible learning options," said Kristen Cederlind, Director of Clinical Services. "With WorkWell's Ergonomics On-Demand!, healthcare professionals can complete training at their own pace and convenience, right from their computer. Workplace ergonomics are an important component of WorkWell's Managed Onsite PT program which helps organizations provide a safe working environment by taking proactive measures to identify injury risks and treat work-related injuries."

Created by Internationally Recognized Ergonomics expert

Ergonomics On-Demand! was developed for WorkWell by Mark Anderson, a Board-certified professional ergonomist and physical therapist. Mark is an experienced consultant, instructor, internationally known ergonomics expert who has developed and implemented ergonomics consultation and training strategies for a wide range of companies, organizations, local, state, and federal government agencies.

Ergonomics On-Demand! Program

Ergonomics On-Demand! presents a systematic approach to ergonomics analysis through interactive, self-directed lectures, a practical "toolbox" full of short experiential case studies. The program is administered through the WorkWell Provider Learning Center, enabling participants access to ongoing WorkWell clinical support as they go through training and access to a community of occupational-health-focused providers for questions and answers following training.

The course offers training, tools, forms participants can begin using right after the training, including an Ergonomics Risk Screen, a tool that shows corrective steps and their impact in an easy-to-read format.

Self-paced and convenient

Comprised of 10 tracks, the learning includes both Manufacturing and Office ergonomics.

Approximately 10 hours of learning

American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) CEUs

Pricing and Availability

The new training program is available starting September 8, 2021. Pricing and details can be found here.

About WorkWell

WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment, and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at www.workwell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

Contact

Laura MacSweeney

Red Javelin Communications

[email protected]

339-221-0614

SOURCE WorkWell Prevention and Care

Related Links

www.workwell.com

