WorkWell Launches Managed Onsite Physical Therapy (PT) Clinics to Prevent and Treat Workplace Injuries Quickly and Cost-Effectively

DULUTH, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWell, the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, today announced its Managed Onsite PT Clinics to prevent and treat workplace injuries onsite quickly and cost-effectively.

MSK injuries are the most common workplace injuries that negatively affect workers' physical and emotional health and result in a lost productivity from absenteeism and presenteeism. WorkWell's Managed Onsite PT Clinics proactively identify injury risks and treat work-related MSK injuries before impacting people's economic livelihood.

WorkWell's Managed Service model allows companies to completely outsource their Onsite PT clinics to WorkWell, including entire clinic set-up, staffing with specialized credentialed physical therapists and occupational therapists, compliance reporting, and ongoing clinic management. In addition, a team of WorkWell experts in compliance, MSK best practices, ergonomics, and occupational MSK supports the Onsite PT clinics.

"WorkWell delivers comprehensive musculoskeletal health programs to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive," said Karil Reinhold, Chief Executive Officer at WorkWell. "Companies leveraging WorkWell Managed Onsite PT Clinics can identify risks, prevent injuries, and help injured employees return to work quickly and safely. In addition, during the 'Big Resignation', onsite PT services become part of a total wellness program that begins with helping firms make informed hiring decisions to ensure employment candidates can safely do the job as well as provided added benefits to recruit and retain employees."

Benefits of WorkWell Managed Onsite PT Clinics

It's a Turnkey Program - WorkWell provides the people, skills, clinical, and administrative expertise to successfully run a compliant musculoskeletal program.

WorkWell provides the people, skills, clinical, and administrative expertise to successfully run a compliant musculoskeletal program. Expert Advice - Behind every program is an entire team of Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, and compliance experts with the latest injury prevention and treatment insights.

Behind every program is an entire team of Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, and compliance experts with the latest injury prevention and treatment insights. Industry -Standard program design –WorkWell understands the impact of presenteeism and absenteeism on productivity and the level of engagement it takes to see results. Programs take an evidence-based approach using extensive data from WorkWell's comprehensive database.

–WorkWell understands the impact of presenteeism and absenteeism on productivity and the level of engagement it takes to see results. Programs take an evidence-based approach using extensive data from WorkWell's comprehensive database. Visibility - Monthly operational reporting and analysis, including coordinated scheduled case reviews with the onsite clinician and client stakeholders.

Monthly operational reporting and analysis, including coordinated scheduled case reviews with the onsite clinician and client stakeholders. Scalability - A managed services program provides the scalability needed to ride the peaks and troughs of hiring.

A managed services program provides the scalability needed to ride the peaks and troughs of hiring. Enhanced Safety Culture - Being able to move without pain is critical to an individual's productivity. Managed onsite clinics contribute significantly to employees' health and well-being by reducing risk, boosting morale, and creating employee trust.

Being able to move without pain is critical to an individual's productivity. Managed onsite clinics contribute significantly to employees' health and well-being by reducing risk, boosting morale, and creating employee trust. Employee Trust - A good program engages employees regularly and establishes trust.

About WorkWell

WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment, and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at www.workwell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

