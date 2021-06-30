WorkWell Unveils Rebrand and Affirms its Commitment to Workplace Safety

DULUTH, Minn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWell, the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, unveiled a new brand identity and website reflecting its industry leadership in workplace safety and its innovative and resilient spirit.

The fully-redesigned website offers immediate access to essential service and company information through a streamlined user interface and easy navigation. The website functionality enables customers and visitors to learn more easily about WorkWell's musculoskeletal (MSK) wellness services and programs and quickly access helpful information.

In addition, the WorkWell logo has been updated with a modern look to reflect who the company is today and symbolizes its dynamic future.

"As we redesigned the creative, we wanted to match our visual identity with our overarching mission to make people and organizations better tomorrow than they were today," said Karil Reibold, Acting Chief Executive Officer at WorkWell. "The phoenix is a symbol of hope and safety."

class safety culture by managing their most valued assets - their employees. The phoenix's upward motion is a visual representation of the importance of treating employees throughout their entire employment journey - before, during, and post-employment as they transcend to future success. The phoenix also symbolizes knowledge and communication. WorkWell's industry-leading provider training keeps our Physical Therapists/Occupational Therapists informed and educated so that they deliver the best outcomes for their clients. In addition, we value the effectiveness of our managed on-site care programs. Finally, we believe that employee communication and engagement are vital to any safety program and helps companies identify risks, prevent injuries, and keep their employees at work.

The phoenix also symbolizes overcoming adversity. Being able to move without pain is critical to an individual's productivity and livelihood. WorkWell's musculoskeletal wellness solutions are a vital component of any world-class safety program and contribute significantly to employees' productivity, health, and well-being by reducing risk, boosting morale, and creating employee trust.

About WorkWell

WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at www.workwell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

