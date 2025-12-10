WorkWise Compliance Acquires Bizhaven to Strengthen HR and Workplace Safety Compliance Services

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CriticalPoint announced today that its portfolio company, WorkWise Compliance, has acquired Bizhaven, a human resources (HR) and safety compliance partner. This strategic acquisition brings together a full spectrum of HR and workplace compliance services, creating a stronger, more comprehensive partner to support every aspect of HR, safety, compliance, and people operations needs.

WorkWise Compliance, headquartered in Tampa, Fla., provides workplace and compliance safety solutions as a trusted authority in state and federal labor law. For more than 35 years, it has supported over 1.5 million U.S. organizations with resources, from workplace posters to compliance training, that simplify regulatory requirements and help businesses of all types stay protected.

Headquartered in Sacramento, Calif., Bizhaven delivers proactive HR and safety solutions designed to reduce liability and strengthen workforce performance. Through unlimited consultations and assessments, Bizhaven helps companies identify HR and safety compliance risks early, saving money on potential fines and litigation.

"Our teams share the same mission—helping business owners stay ahead of complex HR and safety compliance with proactive support, real guidance, and people-first solutions," said Alex Wicks, Founder and CEO of Bizhaven. "By combining expert people with easy-to-use technology, we're able to deliver more value, deeper expertise, and a broader range of services to the organizations we support."

"The workplace compliance management industry has strong growth potential, driven by increasing regulatory complexity at the state and federal levels," said Brad Holtmeier, Partner at CriticalPoint. "With WorkWise Compliance, we saw an opportunity to create greater value for our customers by bringing these two companies together, as businesses of all sizes look to outsource HR and workplace safety to authoritative industry experts like WorkWise Compliance and Bizhaven."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Bizhaven

Bizhaven provides a proactive HR & safety solution that reduces companies' liability and maximizes human capital by partnering with dedicated subject-matter experts who do the work for them. Bizhaven allows businesses to focus on what they do best while its team customizes HR and safety strategies to meet each business's needs and overall goals. Visit the website at bizhaven.com.

About WorkWise Compliance

WorkWise Compliance is an industry authority in labor law compliance, serving organizations throughout the U.S. for more than 35 years. Our resources empower businesses of all types by simplifying regulatory compliance. Visit the website at workwisecompliance.com.

About CriticalPoint

CriticalPoint provides tailored financial solutions through a trusted platform, combining the best of Investment Banking and Private Capital. Backed by decades of diverse transaction experience, the CriticalPoint team delivers the insights clients and stakeholders need to achieve superior outcomes. Founded in 2012 by senior M&A professionals with a passion for deal-making, CriticalPoint stands out for its deep expertise in Investment Banking—including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, deal sourcing, special situations, and valuation advisory—as well as in Private Capital investing, with a focus on corporate divestitures and special situations. When business owners, management teams, private equity firms, and corporate sellers reach a defining moment across a range of industries, they rely on CriticalPoint's proven expertise. For more information, visit criticalpoint.com.

