Workwize Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding to Disrupt IT Asset Management for Globally Distributed Teams

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workwize , a leading platform for global IT hardware asset management, today announced that it closed $13 million in Series A funding led by Klass Capital, with continued support from early-stage investors Peak and Graduate Entrepreneur Fund. This investment will fast-track Workwize's integration of AI-driven automation, making it the first platform to fully automate the IT equipment lifecycle—from procurement and deployment to retrieval and disposal.

"IT teams worldwide are overwhelmed by the inefficiencies of managing equipment for distributed teams. They waste valuable hours on manual, repetitive tasks and getting caught up in complex vendor management," said Michiel Meyer, CEO and co-founder of Workwize. "This investment further solidifies our vision of a barrier-free future where managing a global workforce becomes effortless and enables IT workflows to shrink from hours to minutes through smarter automation."

A recent survey conducted by Workwize of over 150 global enterprises revealed that 48% of IT leaders prioritize 'operational efficiency and automation.' Workwize's platform dramatically cuts IT management time from 27 hours to just 10 minutes per employee for tasks like procuring, deploying, managing, retrieving, and decommissioning IT equipment. What's more, Workwize customers appreciate the platform's ease of use, ensuring new hires receive the necessary IT equipment on their first day.

Fully automated hardware asset management: A breakthrough for IT leaders

Traditional IT hardware asset management platforms provide a centralized record of the locations and status of IT equipment, but moving equipment still relies heavily on manual interventions by IT teams. For example, if an overseas employee needs a laptop repair, an IT manager must coordinate with multiple international vendors: sending a shipping label and packaging to the employee, booking the repair, arranging and configuring a replacement laptop, seeking cost approvals, and more.

Once fully automated, Workwize's AI-driven platform automates the entire lifecycle of IT equipment, eliminating the need for labor-intensive interventions. Workwize improves the efficiency and scalability of repetitive tasks so that IT teams can focus on strategic initiatives. AI and automation are also used to analyze IT assets needed and manage the lifecycle of an organization's IT hardware inventory globally. The company provides its customers with flexible delivery options, including pre-configured laptops with Mobile Device Management (MDM) from local warehouses, ensures compliance with standards like ISO, repurposes phased-out equipment, prioritizes sustainability, and certifies services to wipe, recycle, or resell IT assets. This leads to significant time savings and delivers an experience that is ten times more efficient, allowing IT teams to be completely hands-off.

"Our investment in Workwize reflects our strong belief in its ability to revolutionize IT management for an increasingly global workforce that demands streamlined solutions," said Will Anderson, Managing Partner at Klass Capital. "Workwize provides the efficiency and scalability modern enterprises need to thrive in today's dynamic, borderless business environment."

Strengthened global operations

In 2024, Workwize has grown more than 3x and its platform is already transforming IT operations for customers, including Adyen, Elastic, EQT, and HelloFresh. The new funding will enable Workwize to expand its global footprint and enhance operations with the launch of a U.S. office in early 2025. Workwize also plans to double its headcount in 2025.

About Workwize

Workwize simplifies IT hardware management for globally distributed teams, automating procurement, deployment, retrieval, and disposal. This frees IT teams to focus on critical tasks and strategic growth.

The platform reduces IT hardware administrative time per employee from hours to minutes, offering zero-touch, end-to-end lifecycle management supported by a global vendor network. Organizations gain flexibility to source the best equipment at competitive prices.

Founded in 2021, Workwize operates in 100+ countries, managing over 100,000 devices for 25,000+ users. Companies like Elastic, EQT, and HelloFresh rely on Workwize to more efficiently support their global workforce. Visit Workwize at www.goworkwize.com.

About Klass Capital

Klass Capital is a Toronto-based growth equity firm established to provide expansion-stage capital to high-growth enterprise software businesses. Klass takes a long-term approach to investing and targets 10M-100M equity investments. Klass moves quickly, has a collaborative approach, and strongly believes in adding value to its partners. Klass has built a portfolio of over 25 high-growth SaaS businesses across North America and Europe.

About Peak

Peak is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Stockholm, investing across Europe with a focus on SaaS, marketplace, and platform companies. Being founded and backed fully by entrepreneurs Peak is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in scaling up throughout their growth journey. Among its investments are leading companies such as Channable, Catawiki, Studocu, Creative Fabrica, Hygraph, Trengo, and Circula.

About Graduate Entrepreneur Fund

Graduate Entrepreneur is a Venture Capital fund, established in 2021 by alumni of TU Delft, Erasmus MC, and Erasmus University Rotterdam. The initiative includes both a pre-seed and seed fund, with a combined capital of €58 million. Graduate Entrepreneur supports founders in scaling their startups, not only by providing funding but also by offering access to an extensive network of over 180 experienced entrepreneurs and alumni.

