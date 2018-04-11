HILTON HEAD, SC, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - South Carolina's own Dustin Johnson commemorated the 50th Anniversary of the RBC Heritage, South Carolina's only PGA TOUR event, by hitting the driving range and taking a few swings using vintage golf clubs and golf balls from 50 years ago.
As a special nod to Arnold Palmer, the first champion of the RBC Heritage, Johnson was joined by golf professional Sam Saunders and Team RBC Ambassador Graeme McDowell. Using Arnold Palmer branded clubs - similar to the ones used back during the 1969 Heritage - Johnson, Saunders and other players took a few shots to mark 50 years of the RBC Heritage.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-1-dustin-johnson-and-sam-saunders-grandson-to-the-king-take-a-swing-at-the-past-to-celebrate-the-50th-rbc-heritage-300628480.html
SOURCE RBC
Share this article