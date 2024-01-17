World 50 Group Announces Shortlist for the 2024 I&D Impact Awards, Recognizing Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

News provided by

World 50

17 Jan, 2024, 09:34 ET

Winners to be announced on March 27, 2024, in Miami

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World 50 Group, the global community of business leaders from the most respected and influential companies, is thrilled to announce the shortlist for the 2024 Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Impact Awards, honoring outstanding achievements in fostering inclusivity, equity, and diversity across corporate landscapes around the globe.

The distinguished list—spanning nine categories—was selected from an impressive pool of entries, highlighting 59 trailblazing leaders, teams, and organizations, including Amazon, Cummins, EY, Ferrero North America, Humana, Lenovo, Mastercard, Meta, Rio Tinto, Sephora, T-Mobile, Victoria's Secret & Co., and more. Notably, 45 of the 59 shortlisted organizations are part of the World 50 community.

"We received an outstanding array of submissions for the 2024 I&D Impact Awards, showcasing the remarkable dedication and innovative strategies of organizations striving to create more equitable workplaces," said Jennifer Bird Newton, World 50's chief impact officer and chair of the judging panel. "Despite the confluence of social and political pressures, these shortlisted organizations and leaders are continuing to push the envelope and drive meaningful change in the DEI space."

"With each submission, I was impressed and inspired by the progressive initiatives designed to foster a more inclusive environment for all," added DeShaun Wise Porter, global head of diversity, inclusion, and engagement at Hilton. "Individually and collectively, these efforts have a tremendous impact on company culture, and the return on investment is easily realized. All of the companies are winners in their own right."

"It has been inspiring to learn about the intentional actions that organizations are taking to influence and drive real outcomes for diversity and inclusion," said Shameka Young, global head of diversity and inclusion at Cognizant and recipient of the 2023 I&D Leader of the Year award. "The uniqueness of the entries based on industry, functional, or technology expertise is a true example of how much can be done to drive positive change across organizations and greater society."

The winners of the 2024 I&D Impact Awards will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on March 27, 2024, in Miami. Shortlisted companies, leaders, and their teams will gather to celebrate DEI milestones alongside I&D Impact Award partners such as Amazon, Best Buy, Cognizant, Joshin, RHR International, and SLB. All six partners are part of the World 50 community and are dedicated to championing and driving ongoing progress in the DEI space.

You can learn more about the World 50 I&D Impact Awards—including the shortlist, categories, and judges—here.

About World 50 Group
Leaders of the world's most respected companies join World 50 to learn from one another. More than 4,800 global CEOs, board directors, and senior executives across every function—from 40 countries across six continents—trust the World 50 community for insights that deliver impact at scale. 

World 50 is the safe space to exchange ideas, navigate complex challenges, and evolve as a leader. Members are at the forefront of transformation, leading organizations with a total market cap exceeding US$34 trillion and more than 37 million employees worldwide. 

To learn more about membership and request an invitation, visit world50.com

SOURCE World 50

