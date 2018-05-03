World Acceptance Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call On The Internet

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, May 10.  The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation's conference call will be available online at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1118/25471 on May 10, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation
World Acceptance Corporation is one of the largest small-loan consumer finance companies, operating 1,334 offices in 15 states and Mexico. 

