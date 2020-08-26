World Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market Analysis 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Product, By Component, By Specialty Type, and By Geography - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The estimated global market value of Ambulatory Surgery Centers in 2020 is $1.89 billion. There are three important factors which are the driving wheels behind the growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centers market:

A rising number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

An absolute need to curtail escalating healthcare costs

Availability of minimally invasive treatment

Growth in the global ambulatory surgical centers market is largely a result of growing focus on confinement of healthcare costs and increased healthcare spending on ASCs. ASCs are primarily focused on increasing the number of facilities and types of procedures performed. An increasing variety of procedures provided by ASCs with greater reimbursement benefits are fuelling market growth. Across the globe, ASCs are continuously making attempts to extend their range of services to increase patient served and thereby increasing its revenues. The growth of procedures in ASC is likely to beat hospital outpatient surgical growth.



Innovative and technology advances increment the methodology that can be securely performed on outpatient treatment. For orthopedic specialists, ASCs are regularly increasingly helpful, progressively proficient, and adaptable to their necessities. Numerous musculoskeletal methodologies are profoundly specialized and concentrated, and ASCs permit an orthopedic specialist the chance to perform out these perplexing techniques more proficiently than other types of treatment methods. In the US, there are fewer freestanding surgery centers being built, while more centers have been built within a larger premise that offers a wider array of ambulatory care services. ASCs are being opened within such facilities which drive the market growth.



The market of Ambulatory surgical centers is segmented into three types:

Services

Software

Hardware

With the introduction of complex software, the services need for integration and interoperability of software has increased, pushing the services segment for the larger market share in 2019. There has been a growing demand for outsourcing of various healthcare processes, which increases the demand for healthcare services management services.



Analyzing based on specialty, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is divided into:

Single specialty

Multi-specialty

In 2019, the multi-specialty segment of ASCs accounted for the largest share. The large share of multi-specialty can be accounted for the multiple numbers of surgical procedures that are carried out in these facilities and the presence of reimbursement for these procedures.



Analyzing on the basis of product, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is divided into:

Clinical IT Solutions

Non-Clinical Healthcare IT Solutions

HCIT Outsourcing Services

The factors which are driving the market growth of ambulatory surgical centers are an increase in the number of surgeries, a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and growth in the geriatric population. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the advancements in technology, and surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries are fuelling the growth of the ambulatory surgical Centre market. This domain is believed to have a dynamic and very cautious nature.



The growing burden of cutting down of increasing healthcare costs, move from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and rising need of IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote monitoring of the patient for better management create the market opportunity for Ambulatory Surgical Centers vendors to fulfill both the residential as well as commercial demand



Few major players in the domain of Ambulatory Surgical Centers are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc, Optum, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc, eClinicalWorks, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, CureMD, HST Pathways, and Surgical Information Systems.



This report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that would be required to augment the user experience.

A quantitative analysis would be provided which would help the stakeholders while they decide to capitalize on the present market opportunities.

This extensive report would be the foundation for any research institute on the Ambulatory Surgical Centers, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers and framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation.

The report briefly describes the factors which are driving the growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centers and the factors which are restricting the progress.

The key players of this market have been recognized, and then a competitive outlook has been prepared.

The report contains insight regarding technological innovations and advanced solutions for the Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

