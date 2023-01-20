World Ammonium Nitrate (AN) 2022 Market Report 2023

Jan 20, 2023, 13:10 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammonium Nitrate (AN): World Market Outlook up to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world ammonium nitrate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report features the impact of various factors on the market. The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report. The report also presents possible scenarios of market developments.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonium nitrate.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of ammonium nitrate
- It describes present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data showing ammonium nitrate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on ammonium nitrate manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of ammonium nitrate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Ammonium nitrate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: AMMONIUM NITRATE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. AMMONIUM NITRATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. AMMONIUM NITRATE WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021
3.1. World ammonium nitrate capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World ammonium nitrate production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Ammonium nitrate consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Ammonium nitrate global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Ammonium nitrate prices
4. AMMONIUM NITRATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Ammonium nitrate European market analysis
Countries covered:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lithuania
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- UK
4.2. Ammonium nitrate Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Kazakhstan
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Uzbekistan
4.3. Ammonium nitrate North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Ammonium nitrate Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Trinidad
4.5. Ammonium nitrate Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Iran
- Tunisia
5. AMMONIUM NITRATE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Ammonium nitrate capacity and production forecast up to 2031
- Global production forecast
- Projects
5.2. Ammonium nitrate consumption forecast up to 2031
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Ammonium nitrate market prices forecast up to 2031
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE AMMONIUM NITRATE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. AMMONIUM NITRATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. AMMONIUM NITRATE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xux1da
