LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoflix, the world's first nonprofit streaming platform dedicated to wildlife and environmental conservation, and World Animal News (WAN), a leading global animal welfare news network, are proud to announce a new partnership aimed at amplifying awareness of critical animal issues and inspiring meaningful change for animals worldwide.

World Animal News and Ecoflix Announce New Partnership to Drive Mainstream Awareness for Animal Welfare Worldwide

Through this collaboration, Ecoflix and World Animal News will work together to produce, share, and elevate impactful storytelling that educates audiences about animal welfare, wildlife conservation, and the urgent need to protect species globally. By combining the powerful streaming reach of Ecoflix with WAN's daily reporting, investigative coverage, and global advocacy, both organizations aim to bring these issues further into the mainstream conversation.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership," stated Katie Cleary, President and Founder of WAN and Peace 4 Animals. "By uniting our missions and platforms, we can reach more people than ever before. Together, we can change the world for the better, raise awareness on a global scale, and save countless animals as a result."

David Casselman, Founder and CEO of Ecoflix agreed, stating: "We are thrilled to join forces with Katie and her wonderful organizations to advance the cause of animals and the planet. We are both working around the world and around the clock to do all we can to make a difference. Our organizations are aligned on all of the issues which challenge the lives and existence of wild animals. Together we hope to reach and inspire even more people to be the change we need to save these innocent lives."

About World Animal News & Peace 4 Animals

World Animal News (WAN) was founded by model, actress, filmmaker, and animal advocate Katie Cleary in 2012 as a daily global news source covering breaking animal welfare stories, wildlife conservation issues, and investigative reports from around the world. WAN is the media arm of Peace 4 Animals, the nonprofit organization Cleary founded in 2012, dedicated to protecting endangered species, promoting humane legislation, supporting global sanctuaries and animal rescue, and advancing compassionate conservation initiatives.

Over the past decade, Peace 4 Animals and WAN have collaborated on documentaries, campaigns, and animal rescue efforts, becoming leading voices in the movement to protect animals and our planet.

About Ecoflix

Ecoflix was founded by attorney and animal advocate David Casselman and launched in 2020 as the world's first nonprofit global streaming platform dedicated to saving wildlife, environmental protection, conservation, and education. Built on a mission to inspire viewers to take action, Ecoflix is partnering with more than 65 nonprofits around the world. The platform hosts original films, series, and educational children programs, all produced in collaboration with leading conservationists and organizations worldwide. Their collective goal is to empower audiences to learn, engage, and help drive lasting change.

A Partnership for a Better World

Ecoflix and World Animal News share a united vision: a world where animals are respected, protected, and free from harm. Through this powerful partnership, both organizations will amplify their missions, expand their global impact, and bring essential animal welfare stories to audiences around the world.

Together, we can protect wildlife, uplift communities, and create real, measurable change-for animals and for our one and only Mother Earth.

Media Contact:

James Weir

Anderson Group PR

323-655-1008

[email protected]

SOURCE World Animal News