World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain

To meet increasing demand for cheap pork, pigs are reared in intensive, barren factory farms. Three out of four of the world's mother pigs spend most of their lives in steel cages no bigger than a refrigerator, unable to turn around or move freely. They suffer at every stage of their lives. But influential supermarket brands like Kroger have the power to end the needless suffering of pigs farmed for pork.

Kroger was one of the first grocery store chains to commit to transitioning to cage-free eggs, setting a clear timeline of reaching that goal by 2025. In 2012, Kroger said it would transition to sourcing pork from pigs raised in group housing, phasing out cruel gestation crates. But this still hasn't happened, and Kroger hasn't reported specifics on its progress for pigs. World Animal Protection urges the public to sign its petition calling on Kroger to follow through on its earlier promise.

"Kroger has the potential to transform the food industry in America by taking a clear stand to protect pigs," said Alesia Soltanpanah, U.S. Executive Director at World Animal Protection. "Consumers care about the welfare of farm animals like mother pigs, who suffer enormously in cruel cages and barren environments. It's time for Kroger to follow through on its promises, by eliminating cruel gestation crates in its supply chain."

Kroger is the biggest supermarket chain in the United States by revenue, with more than 2,000 stores in 35 states. If they change their practices, it will improve the lives of literally millions of pigs.

Humane farming is good for animals, healthier for people, and a best practice for businesses. Kroger knows this – the company's 2017 sustainability report reaffirms its commitment to getting hens out of cages by 2025 and reports that its supply chain is 18% towards this goal. Kroger needs to now take similar action for pigs, and to share transparent updates on its progress.

World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to make a clear public commitment to ending the use of pregnancy cages and barren living environments for pigs. We urge the public to sign our petition calling on Kroger to help end the lifelong suffering of millions of pigs in the United States: www.worldanimalprotection.us.org/Kroger

To sign World Animal Protection's petition calling on Kroger to raise pigs right, readers can visit www.worldanimalprotection.us.org/Kroger To view World Animal Protection's recent report "A Pig's Tale: Exposing the facts of factory farming", visit https://www.worldanimalprotection.us.org/sites/default/files/us_files/a_pigs_tale_a4-global_report_0.pdf

World Animal Protection (formerly known as the World Society for the Protection of Animals) has moved the world to protect animals for more than 50 years. World Animal Protection works to give animals a better life. The organization's activities include working with companies to ensure high standards of welfare for the animals in their care; working with governments and other stakeholders to prevent wild animals being cruelly traded, trapped or killed; and saving the lives of animals and the livelihoods of the people who depend on them in disaster situations. World Animal Protection influences decision-makers to put animals on the global agenda, and inspires people to change animals' lives for the better.

To learn more about World Animal Protection's Raise Pigs Right campaign and how you can take action for pigs, visit www.worldanimalprotection.us.org/raisepigsright

