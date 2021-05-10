World Antibody Purification Services Market 2021-2030, Featuring AbGenics Life Sciences, ATZ Labs, Gemini Biosciences, Noble Life Sciences, TransGenic and More

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Purification Services Market by Company Size, Type of Antibody, Purification Method, End User and by Key Geographical Regions 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the surge in demand for antibodies across research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications, there is now an urgent, parallel need to optimize production throughput. In this context, the purification aspect needs to be handled with extra caution, considering the dangers associated with contaminated medical products. Owing to prohibitive capital investments on purification infrastructure and the required expertise, not all therapy developers are able to establish in-house capabilities, especially at the larger (clinical and commercial) scales. Outsourcing is, therefore, a widely used operational model in this industry.

The antibody purification services market today has evolved into a competitive domain, featuring the presence of start-ups, mid-sized companies and several established firms, some of which claim to offer end-to-end downstream processing solutions, as well. Moreover, such service-focused companies generally ensure that they have the latest upgrades in equipment and infrastructure, in order to differentiate themselves from the contemporary competition. Given the growing trend of outsourcing in the healthcare industry and the ongoing efforts of service providers to further improve / expand their respective portfolios, we believe the antibody purification services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2030.

The report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the future opportunities in this industry, over the next ten years. The study underlines an in-depth analysis of the purification services for antibodies offered by service providers, which are intended for use in various R&D and / or therapeutic purposes. In addition to other elements, it includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the antibody purification services market, highlighting the contributions of service providers, along with the information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, sources of antibodies and type of antibody, type of purification method (physio chemical, class specific and antigen affinity purification), application area and end user.

A company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent antibody purification service providers based in different regions, taking into consideration supplier strength and portfolio specifications.

Elaborate profiles of antibody purification service providers. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information, antibody purification service portfolio and an informed future outlook.

An insightful regional capability assessment framework, highlighting the comparison of the capabilities of service providers (based on source of antibody, purification method, application area, purification demand and the market size) across different geographies.

Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for antibodies, based on various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

A case study on market landscape of companies, offering contract services for the manufacturing of antibodies, including information on year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, number of manufacturing facilities and location of these facilities, type of antibody manufactured (monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and polyclonal antibodies), type of expression systems used (mammalian, microbial and others), and affiliations to regulatory agencies

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering antibody purification services?

What is the current geographical distribution of antibody purification service providers?

What are the common purification methods, end users and application areas offered by the service providers?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the likely demand in the antibody purification services domain?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends in antibody purification services market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2 Types of Antibody Purification Methods

3.3. Outsourcing Antibody Manufacturing and Purification Operations

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Antibody Purification Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions and Key Input Parameters

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Purification Service Providers in North America

5.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Purification Service Providers in Europe

5.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Purification Service Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

6. COMPANY PROFILES

7. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ANALYSIS

8. DEMAND ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Methodology

8.3. Antibody Purification Market: Overall Annual Demand

9. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10. CASE STUDY: ANTIBODY CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET LANDSCAPE

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Antibody Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

11. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



