- The four-year agreement until 2028 will bring thrilling sports experiences for aquatics fans around the world -

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Aquatics and Sony Corporation ("Sony") today announced an unprecedented Official Partnership for the four years to 2028, which will transform the way aquatics fans engage with and consume aquatic sports.

Based on this agreement, Sony will support all World Aquatics competitions held through to the end of 2028 as an Official Partner, starting with the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) from December 10-15 of this year in Budapest, Hungary.

World Aquatics and Sony Launch Official Partnership to Elevate Aquatic Sports Worldwide through Cutting-Edge Technology

World Aquatics, the international governing body for six aquatic sports – swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving – strives to develop all aquatics under the vision of "A world united by water, for health, life and sport." Sony aims to continue delivering Kando* to people worldwide under its mission to "Create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators."

Both parties have a mutual understanding of their philosophies and will work together to apply technology to promote aquatics to a global audience.

Sony will further contribute to sharing the awe-inspiring moments of aquatics athletes' achievements with the world. World Aquatics' official photographers and videographers will use Sony's cutting-edge technology, including Alpha™ mirrorless cameras, versatile interchangeable lenses including G Master™ lenses, Cinema Line cameras and system cameras.

In addition, Hawk-Eye Innovations, a Sony group company with a proven track record of providing officiating services for global sports events, will help further contribute to fair competition management through video replay services.

Working alongside World Aquatics, Sony photographers will document the most memorable moments at marquee World Aquatics events, sharing these images with audiences worldwide. A dedicated platform for the aquatics imagery will debut in late December, allowing fans to access dynamic event highlights and exclusive medalist photo shoots.

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam hailed the landmark agreement, stating:

"I am extremely excited about this partnership. Working with Sony will bring new opportunities to World Aquatics and our athletes. Sony's cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence will elevate the experience of our competitions, capturing the intensity and artistry of aquatic sports in innovative ways that engage and inspire global audiences. Together, we are committed to enhancing our sports' visibility, celebrating the achievements of our athletes, and giving our fans an unrivalled experience."

"We are pleased to become an official partner of World Aquatics, which provides wide-ranging support to aquatics athletes and fans," said Kimio Maki, President and CEO, Sony Corporation. "Sony will contribute to the development of aquatic sports by leveraging technology to enhance the Kando* created by diverse athletes and creators and deliver it to fans around the world."

*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

About World Aquatics

Driven by the vision of a world united by water for health, life and sport, World Aquatics is the international governing body for aquatic sports. Founded in 1908, World Aquatics is an independent organization formed of 210 National Federations and five Continental Organizations.

World Aquatics oversees six aquatic sports – swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving – and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the leading global authority of these sports.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to "create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators," we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world.

For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/.

SOURCE Sony Corporation