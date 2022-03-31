WORLD AUTISM DAY: HEALING OUR MINDS AND SHIFTING OUR PERSPECTIVES, NOT OUR CHILDREN

Rather than viewing Autistic children as having a disorder , there is a more accepting way to understand and interact with our children, neighbors, and students. This notion — of creating space for perspective and understanding — is at the heart of Britt Yap's non-profit organization, High Vibrational Child and free, upcoming event in celebration of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2nd.

Inspired by her five year-old Autistic son Reef, Yap's non-profit makes Reiki (universal life force energy) accessible to kids and families. Reiki has become a way that Yap communicates with her non-verbal son; through Reiki, Yap has found a connection and perspective that was otherwise not possible. As Reiki master and founder of Holomua Healing Arts, Britt has created a space for caretakers, educators, and Autistic individuals to receive Reiki to connect with themselves and their loved ones.

"Reef changed the way my husband and I raise our children; he taught us to approach life through a different perspective," says Yap. "Reiki is a tool that allows us to tap into a deeper understanding of our relationship with ourselves and those we love. At Holomua, we create a space that encourages unconditional love for those who are deemed 'different' by society."

The two hour Zoom session from 6-8 pm PST (3-5 pm Hawaii Time) will include a 45 minutes introduction to Reiki followed by 35 minutes of Reiki & Hypnosis (receiving loving energy and positive affirmations). After, there will be 40 minutes of open-house where guests can share experiences and connect with Reiki practitioners from the Holomua Healing Network.

All guests will be entered to win one of three doTERRA essential oils gift bags valued at $200. While the event is FREE, donations are accepted for the non-profit.

Britt Yap is the founder of the Mana Healing Method® and Holomua Healing University®. She has created a unique method using energy healing, breathwork, aromatherapy, hypnosis, and spiritual life coaching to help people reach the root cause of their problems and heal. Over the last decade, the Native Hawaiian healer has helped thousands of clients and has taught nearly 500 students all over the world. Britt is a wife and the mother of two extraordinary children.

