World Auto Group Adds Audi Newton to Its Premier Portfolio of New Jersey Dealerships

NEWTON, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Auto Group, New Jersey's premier, family-owned auto company, continues to expand its impressive portfolio with its recent acquisition of Audi Newton on November 16, 2020. The Newton-based dealership will become the Group's third Audi location - joining Audi Bridgewater and Audi Mendham - and will be their eleventh established location in the state of New Jersey.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Audi and continue to grow our portfolio in the Northeast. Throughout recent years, the Group's Audi stores have ranked within the top ten in sales volume," explains Matt Luzio, Executive Vice President of the World Auto Group. "We are equally honored to have the opportunity to expand our community presence and support in Newton, New Jersey. Audi Newton will become our fourth dealership in Sussex County, joining Volkswagen World of Newton, Subaru World of Newton and Toyota World of Newton."

The Audi brand proudly offers its customers an extensive range of luxury SUVs, sedans, coupes, convertibles, electric and hybrid vehicles. Its innovative technology, first-class safety features and world-renowned designs are what sets this luxury marque apart from other brands in the industry.

Audi Newton will move to 66 Hampton House Road and share a state-of-the-art facility and well-appointed waiting area with Volkswagen World of Newton. This will help ensure that customers receive the same modern luxury experience they expect when visiting other World Auto Group locations. The Group encourages customers to stop by the showroom to view their well-stocked inventory and test drive the latest Audi models.

About World Auto Group: World Auto Group is New Jersey's premier, family owned and operated car company since 1991. Comprised of Audi Bridgewater, Audi Mendham, Audi Newton, Nissan World of Denville, Nissan World of Red Bank, Nissan World of Springfield, Toyota World of Lakewood, Toyota World of Clinton, Toyota World of Newton, Subaru World of Newton and Volkswagen World of Newton, World Auto Group is among the top 150 dealer groups in America, according to Automotive News,offering customers the ability to purchase, finance or service a vehicle. World Auto Group is dedicated to providing top-of-the-line customer service and has earned the reputation of being one of New Jersey's most trusted dealers.

