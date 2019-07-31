World Auto Group, New Jersey's Premier Dealer Group, Adds Volkswagen Showroom to Collection

NEWTON, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey's esteemed, family-owned auto company World Auto Group has expanded its portfolio yet again with the addition of its first-ever Volkswagen dealership, Volkswagen World of Newton. This newly constructed, state-of-the-art showroom signifies a major milestone for World Auto Group: it's the car company's 10th New Jersey-based dealership as well as its third location in Newton.

State-of-the-Art Dealership

"I'm thrilled that Volkswagen World of Newton has joined its sister stores – Toyota World of Newton and Subaru World of Newton – in Newton," says Albert Preziosi, co-owner of World Auto Group. "The residents of Sussex County mean so much to the World Auto Group family, as they have greatly supported our company throughout the years. Not only am I proud that we had the opportunity to bring the Volkswagen marque to the area, but I am even more honored that Volkswagen World of Newton is creating more jobs for the residents of Sussex County. We will be adding nearly 45 positions and have every intent of hiring locally."

The Volkswagen brand proudly provides customers with top-of-the-line driving experiences and a wide-range selection of desirable vehicles. Volkswagen puts drivers first, especially with the launch of its new People First Warranty, which provides a six-year/72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) New Vehicle Limited Warranty on the majority of MY2018 and newer Volkswagen vehicles.

World Auto Group's expert staff is committed to upholding the Volkswagen philosophy, while also infusing the dealership with its world-class services that are offered at its other nine locations. With a well-stocked inventory, visitors and Volkswagen aficionados are welcomed to stop by the showroom to test drive the latest models, so they can discover their desired auto.

Volkswagen World of Newton officially opened its doors on July 1, 2019, and is located directly behind Toyota World of Newton on Route 206.

About World Auto Group: World Auto Group is New Jersey's premier family owned and operated car company since 1991. Comprised of Audi Bridgewater, Audi Mendham, Nissan World of Denville, Nissan World of Red Bank, Nissan World of Springfield, Toyota World of Lakewood, Toyota World of Clinton, Toyota World of Newton, Subaru World of Newton and Volkswagen World of Newton, World Auto Group is the 121st largest dealer group in the nation offering customers the ability to purchase, finance or service a vehicle. World Auto Group is dedicated to providing top-of-the-line customer service and has earned the reputation of being one of New Jersey's most trusted dealer groups.

