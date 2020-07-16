World Back to Work launches to help businesses reopen safely during pandemic

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Back to Work (WBTW), a mission-driven organization that is developing customized solutions to help the world's businesses get back to work safely during the coronavirus pandemic, today announced it has completed its initial investment round after the company's founding in March.

As workplaces reopen across the U.S., WBTW offers employers crucial services that put employee safety first. WBTW provides strategy and execution to employers directly and by helping thousands of niche partner companies expand their offerings to provide all the products, services and software that most employers need.

In addition to COVID-19 testing services, WBTW develops new policies and procedures, gives workplaces a clean slate to return to work with retrofitting and deep sanitizing, and helps employers maintain safety with entry screening services, PPE and ongoing testing services. WBTW will also provide rapid infection response when new cases arise.

WBTW's four-module strategy was created by their team of highly experienced specialists with expertise in medical-environmental consulting, testing and lab management, software development, med-legal, procurement, remediation, human resources and client management, in order to lower the risk of infection in the workplace and allow employees to feel safe at work.

"We realized that employers who were thinking about their Return to Work strategy saw the increased risk of having their own employees managing entry screening, testing and contact tracing," said David Shor, co-founder and chairman. "By outsourcing to WBTW, organizations can reduce their risk. We also guarantee No Gouge pricing during this time in which so many opportunistic pop-up companies are clearly profiteers."

WBTW provides services to film and TV broadcast production companies, entertainment venues, multi-tenant buildings, office-based employers, manufacturers and distribution facilities, schools, religious institutions and retailers across the U.S., and is already working with a number of Hollywood production companies to get their crews back to work.

"Americans are understandably concerned about the safety risks of returning to work. Our research shows that they are actually quite informed about the safety measures available and are watching their employers closely to see who is taking it seriously," said Dr. Thomas Barrows, medical director. "Our broad-based employee surveys reveal that almost two thirds of employees think they're safer with an outside firm providing expert services. Our comprehensive offerings provide that solution in a turn-key way."

About World Back to Work

World Back to Work (WBTW) is a mission-based software, products and services company helping employers get their employees back to work and keeping them safely at work. Acknowledging the likelihood that no single business can provide advice and services to enough employers to support rapid return-to-work goals (RTW), WBTW's cross-disciplinary team has created a practical Partner's Playbook freely distributed to service providers globally to aid in the rapid deployment of the consulting, software and services needed to reopen the planet during COVID-19. www.worldbacktowork.com

