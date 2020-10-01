World Back to Work Offers COVID-19 State-Specific Guidance for 33 states

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Back to Work (WBTW), a mission-driven organization that has developed customized solutions to help the World's businesses get back to work safely during the coronavirus pandemic, today announced the launch of 33 state-specific websites with up-to-date COVID-19 guidance for business owners and employees.

Business owners and their task forces have likely noticed that government-provided advice is generalized and not relevant to their specific situation. The 30+ sites provide more detailed return-to-work guidance in the hardest-hit states to help them reopen their businesses, offices, schools, manufacturing, media production, and entertainment more safely. WBTW's team of experts developed our recommendations based on non-politicized health security best practices combined with state and local recommendations. The sites also offer visitors the opportunity to ask WBTW's team of medical, HR, laboratory, and business experts about their specific needs and concerns.

"We started WBTW knowing that employers would bear the burden of determining every aspect of their return-to-work and safe-at-work efforts," said David Shor, Chairman and co-founder. "The government's requirements are bare bones and, in our opinion, won't keep employees safe."

The state-by-state sites are the latest in a suite of services and products that World Back to Work has developed to safely reopen the country. WBTW also offers a needs assessment calculator that business owners can use to determine where they need additional support in their back-to-work Covid-19 plans. "Now that companies are starting to think in earnest about limited return to workplaces, now is the time to get your opening plan in place. We're here to help. These sites cut out the jargon and provide the information business owners need to know now," said Robert Wright, CEO and co-founder.

WBTW offers a comprehensive approach to reopening, with COVID-19 testing services, development of new policies and procedures, the "clean slate" program including retrofitting and deep sanitizing, and helping employers maintain safety with entry screening services, PPE, and ongoing testing services. World Back to Work will also provide rapid infection response when new cases arise, managing the entire quarantine and return-to-work certification.

About World Back to Work

World Back to Work (WBTW) is a mission-based software, products, and services company helping employers get their employees back to work and keeping them "safely at work (SAW)." They understand the likelihood that no single business can provide enough employers advice and services to support rapid "return-to-work" (RTW) goals.

As a result, WBTW's cross-disciplinary team has created a practical "Partner's Playbook" freely distributed to service providers globally to help plan their rapid deployment with consulting, software, and services needed to reopen the planet during COVID-19. www.worldbacktowork.com

WBTW provides services to film and TV broadcast production companies, entertainment venues, multi-tenant buildings, office-based employers, manufacturers and distribution facilities, K-12 schools, and colleges and entertainment venues across the U.S.

