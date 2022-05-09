World Biobanking Technologies and Markets Analysis Report 2022: Increasing Public Funding in Biobank Projects and Growing Private Biobanking

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biobanking: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biobanks, also known as biorepositories and biolibraries, collect, process, store and distribute human bio-specimens and associated data. The large-scale collection of biological samples with well-annotated clinical and pathological data is critical to research studies. Biobanks are critical resource for researchers to access the required sample and corresponding health information for their research studies. The samples and associated data are used for a range of purposes including genetic and translational research, drug discovery and development, disease-specific biomarker identification and diagnostics studies. Analytical information and insights gained from the biospecimen database can be translated into actionable results for physicians, patients, and life sciences companies; biobanks are critical biomedical databases and research resources. They are vital to the development of novel diagnostics and drugs and for closing the gap between available clinical information and genetic studies.

Given the growing demand for well-annotated, high-quality biospecimens and omics-rich data sets for therapeutic and diagnostic development programs, there has been significant growth in the number of biobanks since 2000. It is estimated that over 1 billion samples are stored in over 1,000 biobanks around the world. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for bio-banked samples in the area of genomics, metagenomics, proteomics, personalized medicine, disease biology and public health. Increasing funding from private and governmental organizations for biobanks, increasing genomic research activities and increasing investment in R&D activities by various healthcare companies are the other key factors driving the growth in the biobanking market.

Biobanks have become vital to improving population health by making medicine more effective and customized. Demand for biobanking solutions that protect sample integrity and security, and facilitate easy sample access, quick sample retrieval and dispatch times, has also been increasing at a significant rate in the last decade.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for biobanking. It provides a detailed description of the different types of biobanks worldwide. The biobanking market is segmented based on their application as basic/scientific research and clinical research/therapeutics. Each application segments' historical and projected market revenues are provided in the report. The global market for biobanking is also segmented based on sample type and ownership types. The market revenue for each geographical segment, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW), have also been provided in the report.

This research covers biobanks dealing with basic science and clinical research. Forensic science, paternity testing, cryopreservation facilities or screening disease testing for newborns and fertility clinics dealing with ovum, sperm and embryo biobanks are not covered in this report. Transplantation and graft-related biobanks dealing with heart valves, cornea and cartilage/tendon are also not covered. Tissue banks for orthopedic, spine, dental, maxillofacial surgery and stem cells biobank for regenerative medicine are also not covered in this report.

The Report Includes

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for biobanking technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for biobanking technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for biobanking products

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for biobanks, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by sample type, application, ownership type, and region

Identification of novel biobanking products and promising new technologies still in the development and testing stage and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years

Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing biobanking industry

Insight into recent patent activities on biobanking techniques, R&D activities, clinical trials under process, and selected list of biobanking studies

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Biobank Overview

The Process of Biobanking

Classification of Biobanks

Disease-Oriented/Clinical Based Biobanks

Population-Based Biobanks

Applications of Biobanks

Users of Biobanks

Biobanking Costs

Chapter 4 Current Biobanks Worldwide

Chapter 5 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Market Drivers

Increasing Public Funding in Biobank Projects



Increasing Applications in Drug Discovery and Development



Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Spending



Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods



Growing Focus on Mainstream Precision Medicine and Rise of Genomic Medicine/Clinical Genomics



Biobanking Technique Advancements



Growing Private Biobanking

Market Restraints

Legal and Ethical Challenges



Sustainability



Lack of Standardization/Harmonization



Insufficient Awareness About Biobanking Activities

SWOT Analysis of Global Biobanking Industry

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Sample Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Ownership Type

Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments

