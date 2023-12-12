World Biotechnology Licensing Deals Analysis Report 2023: Gain Access to Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties Data

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Licensing Deals in Biotechnology 2019-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The report on Licensing Deals in Biotechnology offers a comprehensive analysis of how and why companies engage in licensing deals within the biotechnology sector. It covers licensing deals from 2019 to 2023 and provides insights into the payment terms and other deal specifics. Understanding the flexibility and details of these deals is crucial for gaining insight into the negotiation process and expectations during such negotiations.

The report includes a detailed listing of licensing deals announced since 2019, recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. It provides financial terms where available and links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by the companies and their partners.

The deal directory is organized by company A-Z, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links to an online version of the deal record, including contract documents where possible.

The initial chapters of the report provide an orientation of licensing dealmaking and business activities, including an introduction and an overview of trends in licensing. It also discusses the merits of different types of deals.

Chapter 3 provides insights into the structure of licensing deals, while chapter 4 reviews the leading licensing deals since 2019, organized by headline value.

Chapter 5 focuses on the top 25 most active licensing dealmaker companies, providing easy access to each deal record and, where available, the actual contract document.

Chapter 6 offers a comprehensive and detailed review of licensing deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology, and industry type. It includes contract documents, offering in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties in the licensing deals within the biotechnology sector.

Key benefits

Licensing Deals in Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • Understand deal trends since 2019
  • Browse licensing deals
  • Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
  • Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
  • Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
  • Leading deals by value
  • Most active dealmakers
  • Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
  • Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
  • Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
  • Save hundreds of hours of research time

Licensing Deals in Biotechnology includes:

  • Trends in licensing dealmaking in the biopharma industry
  • Overview of licensing deal structure
  • Directory of licensing deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
  • The leading licensing deals by value
  • Most active licensing dealmakers
  • The leading licensing partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the rights granted or optioned?
  • What rights are granted by the agreement?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

