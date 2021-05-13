World Biz Magazine New Issue (Q2-2021) - Romet's Brent Collver on the Cover

On the Cover is Brent Collver, CEO of Canada's Romet Limited, who was recently honored as a "Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021" by World Biz Magazine. Brent Collver received this recognition for his exemplary leadership and tireless commitment to driving innovation within the Natural Gas industry. His interview provides invaluable insights into the unique challenges faced by Utility's leaders, the opportunities for Natural Gas to lead the energy transition, and how Romet's industry-leading "connected" technologies are realising a vision for "Energy's Bright Future".

There are appearances from luminaries: Amin Nasser (CEO of Aramco), Tim Debus (CEO of the Reusable Packaging Association), Franziska Leonhardt (CEO of Ave+Edam), Matteo Lunelli (CEO of Lunelli Group), Jane Sun (CEO of Trip.com), Igor Rybakov (Billionaire Investor), Mark Vergnano (CEO of Chemours), Sharzad Rafati (CEO of BBTV), Adam Ferrari (CEO of Ferrari Energy), Mahmood Ahmadu (Chairman of InnovatePay1), Bob Murray (Partner at Fortinberry Murray), and more.

Editorials address the hot topics in board rooms across the globe, including: COVID-19, Remote Working, Diversity, Cryptocurrency, Women In Leadership, Cyber-Security, Motivation, Employee Training, Investment, Energy, Sustainability, FDI, CSR, plus spotlights on major innovation breakthroughs.

On the lifestyle front: This issue visits iconic Monte Carlo in partnership with SBM Monte Carlo; a company that owns/ operates some of the most prestigious addresses in Monaco. There are also features on: The making of Cognac, the rebirth of California's most prestigious winery, Tumi's new McLaren collection, and an introduction to the Jax utility vehicle, plus many more.

Mike Walters (Editor in Chief) commented: "Our readers make decisions with implications that extend far beyond the horizons of their organisations and industries. Our mission is to enable innovation leaders across the globe to connect and align their visions, therefore shaping more success and sustainability for the world. We have assembled an unprecedented cast of experts to share ideas and address the operational challenges faced by their peers. We are grateful to over 80 contributors for informing and inspiring our audience."

Read this Issue: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbmq22021red?fr=sY2Q4YzM1ODg5Nzk World Biz Magazine website: www.worldbizmagazine.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509857/Pages_from_WBM_Q2_2021.jpg

SOURCE GlobalData Media Limited