World Book Bank Announces Winner Of $5,000 Essay Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Pace, author of "Mentor: The Kid and the CEO", will announce the winner of a $5,000 essay contest, based on the book. The surprise announcement will be made at Jenks High School, 205 East B Street in Jenks, at 11:50 AM. Press is asked to arrive at 11:30 AM and enter Building 6 on the west side of the main parking oval. Please check in at the office to be directed to the classroom.

Pace began donating his book in February, with a goal to donate to every 10th grader in Oklahoma. Over 500 schools were offered the opportunity to accept the books for their students via World Book Bank. Inside each book was an invitation to write an essay for the chance to win the grand prize of $5,000.

Students and others from across the state submitted essays for the April deadline. The winner was selected based on his or her lessons learned from the book, and the positive actions the student took after reading the book. "I want to encourage all people to continue to read and gain information from reading," stated Pace. "By reading, they have the knowledge to become better for themselves and their families, and can make the world a better place."

David Beiler, principal of Jenks High School, was notified that a student at the school had won the contest and has been helping to coordinate the presentation of the award. Pace will arrive Wednesday morning to surprise the student with the cash prize. "In these challenging times, people need inspiring news. A student at Jenks High School read "Mentor: The Kid and the CEO" and took positive action, and will be awarded $5,000. This money will immediately benefit the student and change their life," stated Pace.

This essay contest is open to everyone who reads "Mentor: The Kid and the CEO" and submits an entry. The next deadline for the essay contest is August 5, with the winner announced August 25. Pace has promised to continue this essay opportunity 3 times per year. "Success leaves clues. Successful people share their knowledge freely through books" commented Pace.

More information is available at www.worldbookbank.org

