World Boxing Champ, Leo Santa Cruz uses KAV Encore to stay competitive

"Thank you to KAV Encore for this amazing product," Cruz said on another Instagram post. "Thanks for helping me be in shape and healthy for my fights... I encourage all my followers to try it!!"

KAV Encore® makes powder for shakes that maintain the native amino acid profile, and native structure found in milk proteins. It's an excellent source of bioactive fast-and slow-digesting dairy proteins that aid in muscle growth and recovery while helping you feel full to stimulate fat burning.

Heading into the fight, Santa Cruz's daily regimen included replacing one meal a day with KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes, which helped him maintain his fighting weight at 126 pounds. "Nothing but respect to Abner Mares and his team," Cruz said on an Instagram post. "He fought a tough fight, and we gave the fans a war like we promised. L.A. hoped you enjoyed it!"

Santa Cruz's favorite flavor shake is coffee, which contains premium high-mountain-grown Arabica coffee. KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes also come in vanilla, chocolate, matcha and chai flavors. Each shake contains at least a third of the recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals. The core ingredients contain a protein blend of whey and milk proteins that are U.S. Grade A, rBGH/rBST hormone free and non-GMO.

"The coffee flavor is great, plus it gives me a little caffeine kick for that extra energy boost," Santa Cruz said. "These shakes have everything you need, vitamins, minerals, fiber, Omega 3, probiotics, to help you power through a workout. And they're filling enough to let you skip a meal so you can lose a few pounds, whether you're an athlete or someone just looking to get in better shape."

