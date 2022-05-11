WORLD BRAIN DAY 2022 IS DEDICATED TO BRAIN HEALTH FOR ALL

"Brain disorders affect billions of people worldwide and are the leading cause of disability," explained Prof. Tissa Wijeratne, World Brain Day Co-Chair. "Better brain health starts with an increased awareness of what it means to maintain a healthy brain and a global understanding of the brain's important role for humanity."

The primary pillars of this year's World Brain Day are awareness, prevention, advocacy, education and access.

Awareness: Brain health is vital for mental, social and physical well-being.

Prevention: Many brain diseases are preventable.

Advocacy: Global efforts are required for optimal brain health.

Education: Education is key to brain health for all.

Access: Equitable access to resources, treatment and rehabilitation is essential for brain health.

"Together, we can inspire action, strive for better resources and access, and drive policy change through the power of information," said David Dodick, MD, Emeritus Professor of Neurology at Mayo Clinic and World Brain Day Co-Chair. "There is so much more that can be done on the individual, community and global levels to optimize the health of the brain and minimize the personal, family and societal impact that brain disorders are causing."

WFN will use World Brain Day to spread awareness by asking people around the world to promote Brain Health for All through the use of the hashtags #WorldBrainDay, #WBD2022 and #BrainHeathforAll.

"Brain health for all has never been more imperative," said Prof. Grisold, President of WFN, "To ensure brain health for all, we need to highlight the need for quality neurology and brain health globally by supporting the implementation of national health policies preventing brain disorders and ensuring access to appropriate and timely diagnosis, treatment and care for everyone.

The annual World Brain Day takes place on July 22 and is devoted to a different topic each year. The choice of date was no coincidence: WFN was founded on July 22, 1957. Now, in its 65th year of existence, WFN is focusing its 2022 efforts on fighting all brain disorders and bringing recognition to how disabling they can be.

WFN is committed to being a leader in brain health advocacy. In 2021, WFN created the Brain Health Initiative . Building on that momentum by continuing to share the importance of brain health is key to making an impact on a global scale. This year's message will show the world just how important brain health is for our overall health.

"Last year, as a foundation for global advocacy around brain health, WFN launched the Brain Health Initiative," said Prof. Grisold. "Now, we look forward to expanding that initiative to a global effort that shares the importance of brain health for all."

Calling attention to this complex organ will emphasize the importance of the brain and its essential role in controlling every aspect of collective human life. Together, we can achieve Brain Health for All.

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 123 national neurological Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, emphasizing under-resourced areas of the world.

As a non-state actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life.

With member Societies around the globe, WFN unites the world's neurologists to ensure quality neurology and advocate for people to have better brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at wfneurology.org .

