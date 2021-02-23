World Brand Lab Releases Its '2021 Global Top 10 Luxury Tea Brands'

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Global Top 10 Luxury Tea Brands" analysis report was compiled exclusively by World Brand Lab and released on February 23, 2021, in New York, US. The report includes ten luxury tea brands from eight countries. The brands listed include Twinings (UK), Zhuyeqing (China), TWG (Singapore), Harney & Sons (US), and Mariage Frères (France), among others. Zhuyeqing is the only Chinese luxury tea brand on the list. Tea culture originated in China 4,700 years ago. Mount Emei in Sichuan Province, where Zhuyeqing comes from, is widely believed to be where the tea plant was first cultivated.

According to Superfinance, the number of tea lovers around the world has exceeded one billion. Global tea production is around 6.15 million tons, supplying more than 5,000 tea brands in the world. Seeking to set an impartial and reliable standard to help affluent consumers measure the quality of tea, World Brand Lab developed a global tea brand evaluation model with three core indicators—brand strength, consumer value-added index, and enterprise development index. Based on these three indicators, World Brand Lab exclusively offers its analysis report, "The Global Top 10 Luxury Tea Brands". The top 10 luxury tea brands in 2021 hail from eight countries, including the UK, the US, China, Singapore, France, Sri Lanka, India, and Japan.

World Brand Lab collected data of luxury tea brands all around the world to compile the "2021 Global Top 10 Luxury Tea Brands" report. World Brand Lab conducted an initial screening of more than 5,000 tea brands in the global market and selected 300 super brands. These brands are located in more than 20 countries with mature tea industries. The 300 super brands in the tea industry were then analyzed using big data tools, after which the ten most influential luxury tea brands were selected.

"The benefits of drinking tea have long been understood by the Chinese people and extend far beyond the effects of caffeine for which it is best known in the West," said Michael Rice, a member of the World Brand Lab expert panel based in New York. "From digestive health—including weight loss—to the enhancement of the circulatory system, the treatment of diabetes, and the improvement of memory, a daily tea-drinking regimen can improve your life and increase your enjoyment of it."

Haodong Yuan, president of World Executive Group and a member of expert panel, added that "from a historical perspective, China is the birthplace of many global brands. In contrary with today's China—a major luxury importer—China was a country of global luxury goods manufacturing and exporter 2,500 years ago. Ceramics, silk, and tea: these three ancient luxuries were almost monopolized by Chinese producers. Zhuyeqing is more than a business card of global luxury tea brands; it also carries the connotation and history of China's tea culture of over 4,700 years."

