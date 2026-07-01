World Bronchiectasis Day: 3 Things to Know About the Irreversible Lung Disease that Impacts 500,000 People in the U.S.

American Lung Association launches initiative to support people living with bronchiectasis

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is World Bronchiectasis Day, an observance to raise awareness about a lesser-known chronic lung disease that affects between 350,000 and 500,000 adults in the United States. To educate adults living with bronchiectasis about treatment options and how to prevent infections and flare-ups, the American Lung Association launched a new initiative with support from Boehringer Ingelheim and is sharing three things that everyone should know about this disease.

"Not enough people know what bronchiectasis is, and this can unfortunately lead to the disease often not being diagnosed correctly. On top of that, many people think that bronchiectasis is the same as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but it is different, and those differences are instrumental in a person getting the correct care for the disease," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Through this new initiative, we are working to provide critical resources to families facing bronchiectasis but also hope to raise greater awareness about the disease, so that people with unresolved breathing issues will talk to their doctor about bronchiectasis sooner."

Here are three things everyone should know about bronchiectasis:

Bronchiectasis is a chronic condition in which the walls of the airways that connect to the lungs (bronchi) widen and thicken from repeated inflammation and infection. Over time, the walls become scarred, and the bronchi are no longer able to effectively drain normal secretions, resulting in mucus build up, a daily cough, increased risk of respiratory infections, shortness of breath and other symptoms. Bronchiectasis is under-diagnosed and often misdiagnosed: Because the symptoms of bronchiectasis are very similar to other chronic lung diseases like COPD, including shortness of breath, cough, fatigue and wheezing, it is an under-diagnosed and often misdiagnosed condition. When a person has the correct diagnosis, they can get on the right path for managing and treating the condition and help prevent further lung damage. There is no cure for bronchiectasis. Although there is no cure for bronchiectasis, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can improve a person's quality of life. The goal of treatment is to treat symptoms while preventing infections and flare-ups. The Lung Association recommends that people seek specialized care to help prevent flare-ups through customized management and treatment options. Because the disease is progressive and new treatment options become available, it is important for a person to regularly discuss their treatment plan with their healthcare provider.

Through the new initiative, the Lung Association, with support provided by Boehringer Ingelheim, aims to educate individuals diagnosed with bronchiectasis, particularly adults experiencing recurrent flare-ups, as well as adults living with unresolved respiratory symptoms that may be bronchiectasis, about the disease and treatment options. Specifically, it will:

educate people living with bronchiectasis and their loved ones on what a flare-up is and how to prevent a future one (disease management, treatment, specialized care, support and education); and

empower people to advocate for their care and seek a specialist for the most up-to-date treatment options, working together to set and meet their treatment goals.

For more information on bronchiectasis, visit Lung.org/bronchiectasis.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association