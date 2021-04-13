World Business Lenders Appoints Bob Beamon - Olympic Record Holder and Community Advocate - to its Board of Managers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Lenders, a loan servicer and asset manager, and provider of working capital to small businesses across the United States, today announced the appointment of Bob Beamon – 1968 Olympic Long Jump Gold Medalist and Record Holder – to its Board of Managers. Beamon, who is currently a member of the Advisory Board of the African American Chamber Fund, WBL's subsidiary company which makes low-cost financing available to minority-owned enterprises, joins a Board already comprised of other accomplished business, civic and political leaders.

"We are delighted that Bob has agreed to expand his relationship with our firm, as we continue on our mission to be the premier small business finance and asset management company in the country," said Doug Naidus, the founder and chief executive officer of World Business Lenders. "His appointment to the Board of Managers of WBL will enable his already meaningful contributions to resonate further throughout the organization, both internally as well as externally," continued Naidus.

"I am very enthusiastic about deepening my involvement with World Business Lenders," Beamon said. "As I have stated many times before, 'Whatever you do, don't do it halfway.'" Beamon went on to say, "I am eager to continue my work with WBL's highly regarded and experienced management team to ensure that all entrepreneurs have access to the capital necessary to realize the American Dream."

About World Business Lenders

World Business Lenders ( www.wbl.com ) provides general purpose short-term real estate collateralized commercial loans to a broad customer base comprised of small and medium sized businesses throughout the country that lack access to traditional funding. With its unique business model, and disciplined approach to underwriting and risk management, WBL is committed to creating a pre-eminent brand that focuses on helping small businesses identify opportunities to grow. World Business Lenders services its own loan portfolio, as well as loan portfolios for third parties. As a matter of corporate governance, the company is steadfast in maintaining diversity in its workforce and boardroom, embracing its social responsibility, and strengthening its ties to the communities it serves.

About Bob Beamon

Bob Beamon (https://beamoncommunications.com) is best known for his record setting long jump at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, which is still the Olympic record. However, his story does not end with his athletic accomplishments, as Bob is deeply involved in civic and philanthropic causes. Also, Bob spends much of his time as an inspirational speaker and corporate spokesperson.

